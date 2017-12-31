2017 saw a number of major developments for the industry as a whole, and many of those updates were explored and showcased on ProVideo Coalition via news items and feature articles throughout the year. On the last day of 2017, we wanted to take a look back at everything that resonated with our audience this year, as well as highlight the most influential articles from PVC authors.
Let us know if these or any other articles from 2017 were especially meaninful for you this year either in the comment section below or on social media.
Top 10 Most Popular Articles in 2017:
Windows ProRes: First Impression
Is this new ProRes encoder the grail you’ve been looking for?
A Guide to Shooting HDR TV: parts 1-6
Your HDR survival guide, in six parts
ART OF THE CUT: BLADE RUNNER 2049 with Joe Walker, ACE
Featuring the exclusive reveal that an earlier cut of the film was four hours and director Denis Villeneuve considered releasing it in two parts.
Adobe updates Premiere Pro CC for April 2017
And instead of waiting months for the new CC versions they should be available soon, as in probably today
Classic Course: Instant Sex
A simple trick to enhance the look of boring stock footage & 3D renders
ART OF THE CUT with “TWIN PEAKS” editor DuWayne Dunham
Does the stylized look of the show make it difficult to edit?
Bigger is better? OK, but why?
What gives large formats “depth”, “roundness”, and “dimensionality”?
Building a 4K video editing PC for 2018
With new processors available, and a battle of cores, deciding which will be the specifications of your next PC may be more difficult than ever. Is it better to buy a pre-built computer or build your own? This guide will help you decide.
New 4K UHD camcorders from Canon & Sony: Let’s compare
Canon and Sony just launched 4K UHD camcorder models, 3 each. Let’s see how some important —yet difficult to find— specs compare.
Canon Compact Zoom Lens Review: 18-80mm and 70-200mm
If you need autofocus then these Canon’s Compact Zoom lenses are a must
Top 3 Articles by Author in 2017:
Adam Wilt
Review: Panasonic VariCam LT 4K Super35mm Cine Camera
Cine Gear Expo: Three Cameras
Review: Teradek Serv Pro and VUER
Art Adams
Art of the manual white balance
Opening titles: commercials that sell a series
Three Variations on Lighting a Single Shot Commercial
Allan Tépper
Review: MixPre-3 audio recorder/mixer from Sound Devices
Is the GH5 the best camera under US$10k? Jordan Drake believes it is. Learn why
URSA Mini Pro: Blackmagic reveals new audio specs
Brian Hallett
ART OF THE SHOT: Buddy Squires, ASC Talks About Shooting Ken Burn and Lynn Novick’s “The Vietnam War”
Switching from Final Cut Pro 7 to DaVinci Resolve Video
This Art Of The Shot: “13 Reasons Why” Director of Photography Andrij Parekh
Bruce Johnson
REVIEW: Sony MCX500 Portable Video Switcher and RM-30BP Remote Commander
NAB 2017: Three Blackmagic Design Announcements
Blackmagic Designs Ursa Mini 4.6k with the B4 Lens Adapter
Chris and Trish Meyer
Classic Course: The Glow Effect
How TV Opening Titles Got to Be So Damn Good
Learning to be Creative
Chris Zwar
AE Project Diary: 4) Mixing up a cake with maths
After Effects: revisiting feature requests from 2008
Badu Gili – Behind the scenes
Damien Allen
Fusion 9 in depth review
Apple releases a new Mac Pro – a year from now
The new iMac Pro–is it worth it? Probably.
David Torno
conSOLIDator
X-Particles Paint Streaks
Photogrammetry and Visual Effects
Eric Escobar
Affordable-ish Pro Cine Prime Lenses
Davinci Resolve Micro Panel Review
DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel Review
Helmut Kobler
REVIEW: Ready Rig GS Gimbal Support
PRODUCT REVIEW: SmallHD’s 1303 HDR Monitor
Exploring a Few Lighting Setups with the Litepanels Caliber 3-Light Kit
Jeff Foster
Hands-on Review: GoPro HERO6 Black
GoPro Karma Drone & Grip Hands-On Review
Small Cine-Rovers for creative POV video: Part 1
Jose Antunes
The 2017 guide to video monopods
Topaz Studio: a new photo editor for 2017
DSLRs are still alive, DSLTs may be dead
Kenny McMillan
A Look Inside Canon Burbank
Sony VENICE – Something Rather Remarkable
Hands on with the Sony RX0
Kevin McAuliffe
After Effects Bootcamp for Avid Editors – Part 1
Creating Your Own DCP’S – Premiere Pro CC Setup
Media Composer Editors: Read this before updating to AE CC 2017
Mark Christiansen
These are the latest features in After Effects CC 2017, available now
What does After Effects even do?
Matt Jeppsen
Source Four Leko Tips & Tricks
Quick Tip: Replace your Dana Dolly washer
Hail Veydra
Mark Spencer
Symbols & Symbol Fonts in Motion and Final Cut Pro X
Publishing Music to Final Cut Pro X
Ripple Whips & Ken Burns in Final Cut Pro X
Rich Young
Make the Cut: $25K remix contest with Premiere Pro & Imagine Dragons
Adobe’s new video series on making movies
HP ZBook x2: a tablet workstation
Richard Wirth
Vintage TV Studios in Modern Film and Television
A Short History of Color in Film and Television
The Electronic Side of Color Media
Scott Simmons
The Editblog’s 2017 NLE Buyer’s Guide
Avid’s slide about the future of Media Composer
Final Cut Pro X 10.4 announced and demoed at the FCPX Creative Summit
Steve Hullfish
ART OF THE CUT with “IT” editor, Jason Ballantine, ASE
Five Killer DaVinci Resolve 14 Features
ART OF THE CUT on delivering DUNKIRK in IMAX and 70mm
Complete 2017 Archive
Complete Art of the Cut Archive
Woody Woodhall
Silence in Sound
Sound Editing for Mixing
Working With Clients
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!