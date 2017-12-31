2017 saw a number of major developments for the industry as a whole, and many of those updates were explored and showcased on ProVideo Coalition via news items and feature articles throughout the year. On the last day of 2017, we wanted to take a look back at everything that resonated with our audience this year, as well as highlight the most influential articles from PVC authors.

Let us know if these or any other articles from 2017 were especially meaninful for you this year either in the comment section below or on social media.

Top 10 Most Popular Articles in 2017:

Is this new ProRes encoder the grail you’ve been looking for?

Read the Article

Your HDR survival guide, in six parts

Read the Article

Featuring the exclusive reveal that an earlier cut of the film was four hours and director Denis Villeneuve considered releasing it in two parts.

Read the Article

And instead of waiting months for the new CC versions they should be available soon, as in probably today

Read the Article

A simple trick to enhance the look of boring stock footage & 3D renders

Read the Article

Does the stylized look of the show make it difficult to edit?

Read the Article

What gives large formats “depth”, “roundness”, and “dimensionality”?

Read the Article

With new processors available, and a battle of cores, deciding which will be the specifications of your next PC may be more difficult than ever. Is it better to buy a pre-built computer or build your own? This guide will help you decide.

Read the Article

Canon and Sony just launched 4K UHD camcorder models, 3 each. Let’s see how some important —yet difficult to find— specs compare.

Read the Article

If you need autofocus then these Canon’s Compact Zoom lenses are a must

Read the Article

Top 3 Articles by Author in 2017:

Review: Panasonic VariCam LT 4K Super35mm Cine Camera

Cine Gear Expo: Three Cameras

Review: Teradek Serv Pro and VUER

Complete 2017 Archive

Art of the manual white balance

Opening titles: commercials that sell a series

Three Variations on Lighting a Single Shot Commercial

Complete 2017 Archive

Review: MixPre-3 audio recorder/mixer from Sound Devices

Is the GH5 the best camera under US$10k? Jordan Drake believes it is. Learn why

URSA Mini Pro: Blackmagic reveals new audio specs

Complete 2017 Archive

ART OF THE SHOT: Buddy Squires, ASC Talks About Shooting Ken Burn and Lynn Novick’s “The Vietnam War”

Switching from Final Cut Pro 7 to DaVinci Resolve Video

This Art Of The Shot: “13 Reasons Why” Director of Photography Andrij Parekh

Complete 2017 Archive

REVIEW: Sony MCX500 Portable Video Switcher and RM-30BP Remote Commander

NAB 2017: Three Blackmagic Design Announcements

Blackmagic Designs Ursa Mini 4.6k with the B4 Lens Adapter

Complete 2017 Archive

Classic Course: The Glow Effect

How TV Opening Titles Got to Be So Damn Good

Learning to be Creative

Complete 2017 Archive

AE Project Diary: 4) Mixing up a cake with maths

After Effects: revisiting feature requests from 2008

Badu Gili – Behind the scenes

Complete 2017 Archive

Fusion 9 in depth review

Apple releases a new Mac Pro – a year from now

The new iMac Pro–is it worth it? Probably.

Complete 2017 Archive

conSOLIDator

X-Particles Paint Streaks

Photogrammetry and Visual Effects

Complete 2017 Archive

Affordable-ish Pro Cine Prime Lenses

Davinci Resolve Micro Panel Review

DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel Review

Complete 2017 Archive

REVIEW: Ready Rig GS Gimbal Support

PRODUCT REVIEW: SmallHD’s 1303 HDR Monitor

Exploring a Few Lighting Setups with the Litepanels Caliber 3-Light Kit

Complete 2017 Archive

Hands-on Review: GoPro HERO6 Black

GoPro Karma Drone & Grip Hands-On Review

Small Cine-Rovers for creative POV video: Part 1

Complete 2017 Archive

The 2017 guide to video monopods

Topaz Studio: a new photo editor for 2017

DSLRs are still alive, DSLTs may be dead

Complete 2017 Archive

A Look Inside Canon Burbank

Sony VENICE – Something​ Rather​ Remarkable

Hands on with the Sony RX0

Complete 2017 Archive

After Effects Bootcamp for Avid Editors – Part 1

Creating Your Own DCP’S – Premiere Pro CC Setup

Media Composer Editors: Read this before updating to AE CC 2017

Complete 2017 Archive

These are the latest features in After Effects CC 2017, available now

What does After Effects even do?

Complete 2017 Archive

Source Four Leko Tips & Tricks

Quick Tip: Replace your Dana Dolly washer

Hail Veydra

Complete 2017 Archive

Symbols & Symbol Fonts in Motion and Final Cut Pro X

Publishing Music to Final Cut Pro X

Ripple Whips & Ken Burns in Final Cut Pro X

Complete 2017 Archive

Make the Cut: $25K remix contest with Premiere Pro & Imagine Dragons

Adobe’s new video series on making movies

HP ZBook x2: a tablet workstation

Complete 2017 Archive

Vintage TV Studios in Modern Film and Television

A Short History of Color in Film and Television

The Electronic Side of Color Media

Complete 2017 Archive

The Editblog’s 2017 NLE Buyer’s Guide

Avid’s slide about the future of Media Composer

Final Cut Pro X 10.4 announced and demoed at the FCPX Creative Summit

Complete 2017 Archive

ART OF THE CUT with “IT” editor, Jason Ballantine, ASE

Five Killer DaVinci Resolve 14 Features

ART OF THE CUT on delivering DUNKIRK in IMAX and 70mm

Complete 2017 Archive

Complete Art of the Cut Archive

Silence in Sound

Sound Editing for Mixing

Working With Clients

Complete 2017 Archive

Was This Post Helpful: