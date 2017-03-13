The band Imagine Dragons has teamed up with Adobe to give videoheads a chance to co-create a music video at Make the Cut.

In an industry first, Imagine Dragons are offering uncut footage shot from their music video of “Believer,” which just dropped on Tuesday. Using these video clips, fans across the world can cut their own version using Premiere Pro and Creative Cloud. The Make the Cut contest will be judged by a panel of industry pros, including the band itself, two-time Academy Award winner Angus Wall (who edited Fight Club), and Vinnie Hobbs, an award-winning music video editor who has worked with Kendrick Lamar and Britney Spears.

The winner of the contest will claim a grand prize of $25,000!

The team will also award bonus prizes of $1,000 each and a year-long Creative Cloud subscription for four special categories:

Fan Favorite: The most liked video by fans on the Adobe Creative Cloud Channel on YouTube.

The most liked video by fans on the Adobe Creative Cloud Channel on YouTube. Most Unexpected: “We have no idea what you’ll come up with but knock our socks off”!

“We have no idea what you’ll come up with but knock our socks off”! Best Young Creator: The best up and coming editor under 25 years old.

The best up and coming editor under 25 years old. Best Short Form: The most impressive video that’s 30-60 seconds long.

In addition, one bonus prize of $2,500, a year-long subscription to Creative Cloud and Adobe Stock credits, will go to the cut with the best use of supplied Adobe Stock clips.

The contest ends ends 11:59 p.m. ET on April 8, 2017.

