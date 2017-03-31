Helmut Kobler

Helmut Kobler is a DP and cameraman based in Los Angeles, California.

He’s shot for networks such as Discovery, The History Channel, the BBC, PBS and others. Corporate work includes projects for Microsoft, American Express, United Airlines and Blue Microphones.

Helmut’s channel here at Pro Video Coalition focuses on any gear or software that help the camera and lighting department do more in less time.

See Helmut’s resume and reel at www.losangelescameraman.com