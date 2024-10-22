Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition. Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

If you use Adobe Premiere Pro, then you most likely have multiple workspaces made up of many different panels. Often those panels have to move and shift depending on what screen resolution you’re working at, how many monitors you have attached, the task you’re doing, or if you’re like me you just change them regularly looking for the best, most optimum workspace.

You can have multiple panels docked together with tabs across the top. If you want to move and dock a panel to another tab, you just drag the tab from one panel to another.

But did you know that if you have multiple panels docked together, you can move them all at once and restock them elsewhere?

The key is to look for the little double-panel docking icon in the tab area of multiple docked panels.

How do you get the double panel docking (that’s my name for that icon, not Adobe’s, by the way) to show up? You have to move your mouse cursor just right, near the upper right-hand corner of a set of docked panels.

Once you see the pointer with the double frame squares, click and drag from that area to move all of the panels docked into the current pane to anywhere else in Adobe Premiere Pro’s interface to dock all those current panels elsewhere. That beats doing them one by one, by a long shot.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.