Whether you use 1, 2, 3 or even 4 PodMic USB microphones in your studio, it can save you money indirectly.

This is my review of the PodMic USB (US$199) from RØDE, a hybrid dynamic studio microphone with a powerful DSP. The PodMic USB is the most versatile hybrid dynamic microphone I have ever known to date, even though it’s the only hybrid dynamic microphone I have ever encountered which allows EITHER using USB OR XLR, but not both at the same time, unlike all other hybrid dynamic mics I have ever tested so far. However, its USB connection is flexible enough to work with computers running the free RØDE Connect program, as well as Android, iOS and iPad devices running the free RØDE Reporter app and even recent RØDECaster models via XLR or USB, as I have covered in previous articles. The test recordings I made for this review include the raw mic and every combination of the DSP effects. I’ll also explain why, considering that it works with the free RØDE Connect and RØDE Unify software, the PodMic is an amazing value proposition, since those programs are almost like a free RØDECaster mixer/recorder, while occupying a fraction of the space with an individually controlled, latency-free headphone output for each PodMic USB participant, whether connected to a computer or to a recent RØDECaster via USB.

In this article

Benefits of a dynamic microphone like the PodMic USB

Advantages of being one of the few mics that work with RØDE Connect and RØDE Unify

Test recordings

My opinion about each DSP effect in the PodMic USB

PodMic USB’s physical mute

About the WS14 windscreen/pop filter

How to choose between a PodMic USB and an NT-USB+

How the PodMic USB can save you money

What RØDE could or should improve in the PodMic USB or its potential successor

Ratings

Conclusions

Benefits of a dynamic microphone like the PodMic USB

Traditional logic says that we should always choose and use a dynamic microphone in an untreated room, since the lower sensitivity of dynamic microphones means that we will hear more of the person speaking and less of the room sound (including noise and reverb), assuming both types of microphones are very close to the mouth of the person speaking.

Having said that, some people prefer the sound of a condenser microphone even for the human voice, since generally speaking, condenser microphones have a wider frequency range and can provide more intelligibility with higher frequencies. Simple and fairly inexpensive technology is now leveling the playing field between dynamic microphones and condenser microphones, as I wrote in my article Descript’s «Studio Sound» makes dynamic mics sound like condensers & condensers behave like dynamics. Despite its one click ease of use, I clarified in the article that Descript’s «Studio Sound» is currently a post-process, not for live broadcasting. The other type of technology that is leveling the playing field are the DSP effects now built into certain microphones, including the PodMic USB we are reviewing here (and the NT-USB+ condenser we reviewed previously). The built-in DSP effects like the Big Bottom and Aural Exciter (both from Aphex) in the PodMic USB can make it behave more like a condenser microphone in terms of perceived frequency response.

However, the other advantage of dynamic microphones still remains: Dynamic mics are still less prone to spill/crosstalk from one participant’s voice spilling into another participant’s microphone located in the same room (or the same radio booth), even after proper positioning of cardioid microphones to reject the other participant’s voice.

Advantages of being one of the few mics that work with RØDE Connect and RØDE Unify

The free programs RØDE Connect or RØDE Unify for macOS and Windows indeed are almost like having a free RØDECaster mixer/recorder in software. They can record audio, multitrack or stereo. They can play back sound effects or soundbites to get a reaction from an interviewee, local or remote. They can control the level and other DSP options available in the PodMic USB and a few other microphones from RØDE.

Another extremely valuable feature included in those two programs is the fact that they offer multiple, bulletproof/foolproof mix-minus with compatible local microphones (the ones that include a 3.5 mm headphone jack) plus up to two simultaneous remote communication services simultaneously, be they Call in Studio, Cleanfeed (covered in many other articles), SquadCast (now included with Descript) or even (yikes) Skype and Zoom.us. Even though the last two examples (Skype and Zoom.us) are not the first choice for audio or video quality for a professional program (as the prior services indeed are), they are great when it’s the only way we to reach a particular individual or organization, i.e. SkypeOut (now renamed Calls to mobiles and landlines) to call an individual who doesn’t own a computer or a company or embassy. The possibilities with these two programs (Connect and Unify) and those patched services are nearly endless.

Indeed, the power and compatibility with RØDE Connect and RØDE Unify cannot be emphasized enough. In my opinion, if any of those applications sound interesting to you, then you should probably narrow down your shortlist of microphone candidates to those which are compatible with RØDE Connect and/or RØDE Unify, or some other microphone together with the AI-Micro, the only interface currently compatible with Connect and Unify as of publication date of this article.

Test recordings

^First recording, the raw recording, without any DSP from the microphone or any postprocessing other than leveling.

^First recording, this time processed in post. This recording is the same one you heard above, after the one-click «StudioSound» from Descript at 88% (reviewed here) together with Descript’s compressor set to Classic Voiceover.

^Second recording, DSP (digital signal processing) effects tests from the PodMic USB, in sequence:

Without DSP, without air conditioner Without DSP, with air conditioner With 60Hz low cut/high pass filter, with air conditioner With noise gate and air conditioner With dynamic compressor With Big Bottom With aural exciter With all three together: dynamic compressor, Big Bottom and aural exciter

^Second recording, processed in post. This recording is the same one you heard above, after the one-click «StudioSound» from Descript at 88% (reviewed here) together with Descript’s dynamic compressor set to Classic Voiceover.

My opinion about each DSP effect in the PodMic USB

Dynamic Compressor

I find the dynamic compressor to be great and would probably use it any time you are not planning to add compression later. I would definitely use it for live broadcasting. However, if you need to do both live and on-demand, the post-process (Descript Studio Sound at 88% plus the Descript dynamic compressor set to Classic Voiceover) seems to complement the initial work done by the dynamic compressor in the PodMic USB quite well.

High-pass filters (aka low-cut filters)

To my ears, I didn’t notice anything with or without the filter. It was probably because of the type of noise I used (a loud air conditioner). The high pass filter in the PodMic seemed to do nothing to reduce mechanical movement noise with the PodMic USB either.

Big Bottom

I would certainly use it for a short commercial spot, opening, bumper, closing, or for a radio show where there is mostly music and little talk. Using the Big Bottom for a complete talk show or audiobook would be a question of personal taste.

Aural Exciter

I would use it wherever it works with your voice, any type of content.

Noise Gate

I would use it for general teleconferencing if you have a loud air conditioner or for a live broadcast if absolutely necessary. I would not use it for a professional program that is prerecorded for later consumption only, since today’s software based noise reduction works much better, and does so even when the person is speaking, not just when s/he is silent. However, if you need to do both live and on-demand, the post-process (Descript Studio Sound) seems to complement the work done by the noise gate in the PodMic USB quite well. Despite many people’s fears about using a noise gate, at least with the one included in the PodMic USB with its default settings, no portion of my words got cut off 🙂

Please note that any DSP settings are saved in the PodMic USB microphone, which will remember them even if you later connect that same microphone to a different computer or mobile device which has no RØDE software installed.

PodMic USB’s physical mute test

^The physical mute button (built into the PodMic USB’s volume control) makes some of the loudest mute-clicks I have ever heard to date. As a result, I recommend muting the PodMic USB elsewhere for now, i.e. in RØDE Connect or in a RØDECaster.

About the WS14 windscreen/pop filter

The WS14 is a stylish and effective windscreen/pop filter. One (1) WS14 comes included with the PodMic USB in black with black. In addition, RØDE now offers the WS14 windscreen/pop filter separately in 8 different color combinations: Black with black (as you see above),

Blue with black,

Green with black,

Orange with black,

Pink with black,

Purple with black,

Red with black

and White with black.

The WS14 is effective with the PodMic USB when used at a 45 degree angle. If you want one of those WS14 accessories by itself, they are currently available for US$20 each. They fit the original PodMic, the PodMic USB and several third-party microphones too.

How to choose between a PodMic USB and an NT-USB+

If you plan to have multiple microphones working simultaneously in the same room/studio, I would choose the PodMic USB to reduce crosstalk, together with the typical suggestion of pointing the rear of any cardioid microphone at the source being avoided (the other person or people being spoken).

If you are sure that you will only use a single microphone, I would choose either the NT-USB+ with the optional WS2 windscreen (instead of its included pop filter) or the PodMic USB.

How the PodMic USB can save you money

Some people think that US$199 is too much compared with the US$99 original PodMic. Wait just a minute! Below I will demonstrate how the US$199 PodMic USB (together with the free RØDE Connect or free RØDE Unify in your computer) can save you hundreds of dollars or euros, compared with getting the same number of XLR-only microphone(s). I am excluding the price of headphones and a mic stand/boom, since that would be the same in any situation:

Four-microphone budget system

If you purchase four PodMic USB microphones, you’ll pay only US$199 x 4 = US$796 including the free RØDE Connect or free RØDE Unify.

On the other hand, if you purchased four original PodMic microphones for US$99, the total will be US$1,175. That’s because in addition to US$99 x 4 = US$396, you would also buy 4 WS2 windscreens (US$20 x 4 = US$80) plus a RØDECaster Pro II (US$699) for a total of US$1,175.

Three-microphone budget system

If you purchase three PodMic USB microphones, you’ll pay only US$199 x 3 = US$597 including the free RØDE Connect or free RØDE Unify.

On the other hand, if you purchased three original PodMic microphones for US$99, the total will be US$1,056. That’s because in addition to US$99 x 3 = US$297, you would also buy 3 WS14 windscreens (US$20 x 3 = US$60) plus a RØDECaster Pro II (US$699) for a total of US$1,056.

Two-microphone budget system

If you purchase two PodMic USB microphones, you’ll pay only US$199 x 2 = US$399 including the free RØDE Connect or free RØDE Unify.

On the other hand, if you purchased two original PodMic microphones for US$99, the total will be US$737. That’s because in addition to US$99 x 2 = US$198, you would also buy 2 WS14 windscreens (US$20 x 2 = US$40) plus a RØDECaster Duo (US$499) for a total of US$737.

Single microphone comparison

A single PodMic USB microphones will cost only US$199 including the free RØDE Connect or free RØDE Unify.

On the other hand, if you purchased 1 original PodMic microphones for US$99, the total will be US$418. That’s because in addition to US$99, you would also buy a WS14 windscreen (US$20) plus a StreamerX (US$299) for a total of US$418.

Of course, the above budgeting assumes you are doing audio only. If you want to have a multicam video studio, then you can be best served with a RØDECaster Video and two original PodMic microphones + WS14 windscreens, and then one or two additional PodMic USB microphones.

What RØDE could or should improve in the PodMic USB or its potential successor

As heard in the test recording above, the physical mute button (built into the PodMic USB’s volume control) makes some of the loudest mute-clicks I have ever heard to date. As a result, I recommend muting the PodMic USB elsewhere for now, i.e. in RØDE Connect or in a RØDECaster.

The PodMic USB team should learn from the Interview PRO team, since the Interview PRO has the best shock absorption (to resist handling noise) I have ever heard.

Ratings

Build quality and appearance:

Sound quality without DSP effects:

Sound quality with DSP effects:

Latency-free monitoring:

Value proposition given compatibility with RØDE Connect & RØDE Unify:

Modest branding:

Handling noise:

Internal mute button on volume control:

Conclusions

The RØDE PodMic USB offers a great value proposition for its price of U$199. Its DSP effects allow tuning it for the ideal sound, especially for live broadcasting (or live-to-drive). Its compatibility with RØDE Connect and RØDE Unify is like getting a free RØDECaster mixer/recorder in software. The most important decision is between the RØDE NT-USB+ and the RØDE PodMic USB, since it has a similar price and similar features, in a dynamic mic. I also greatly appreciate the modest branding on the PodMic, compared with some competitive brands

Lee este artículo en buen castellano

Reseña: micrófono dinámico PodMic USB con potentes efectos digitales y extraordinaria compatibilidad con aplicaciones

