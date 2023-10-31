This is my review of the NT-USB+ (U$169), a condenser studio microphone. Based on the original NT-USB (which I reviewed back in 2014), the NT-USB+ is a professional-grade USB microphone loaded with features, thanks to its newer preamp and DSP (digital signal processor) which allows APHEX effects, including a compressor, high-pass (low-cut) filter, noise gate, aural exciter, and Big Bottom. Activating them live (or live-to-drive) requires one of many compatible RØDE apps, including RØDE Central (macOS & Windows), RØDE Connect (macOS & Windows) and RØDE X UNIFY (macOS & Windows). In addition, RØDE Reporter (Android & iOS) allow recording control on mobile devices and tablets. DSP effects settings are fortunately saved inside the microphone. The test recordings I made for this review include the raw mic and every combination of the DSP effects. I’ll also explain why, considering that it works with the free Connect software and UNIFY software, the NT-USB+ is an amazing value proposition, since those programs are almost like a free RØDECaster mixer/recorder, while occupying a fraction of the space.

Potentiometers on the side of the NT-USB+ adjust volume to the connected headphones or earbuds and a mix ratio of the mic versus sound from the host device.

Key features of the NT-USB+

Studio-grade condenser capsule and cardioid polar pattern, delivering pristine audio ideal for recording vocals (singing), speech and instruments

Ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamp and high-resolution 24-bit/48kHz (See 48kHzAlliance.com) analog-to-digital conversion

High-power headphone output for zero-latency monitoring (even my ears, which are extremely sensitive to latency), complete with level and mix controls

USB-C output for plug-and-play connectivity with computers, smartphones and tablets

Internal DSP for advanced audio processing powered by APHEX – including optionally using a compressor, noise gate, aural exciter and Big Bottom effects

Includes high-quality pop filter and desktop mount – an all-in-one solution for recording professional sound at home or on the go. Also allows mounting on a boom (which I greatly prefer and did) and with the optional WS2 windscreen instead of the included pop filter.

Designed and made in RØDE’s state-of-the-art facilities in Sydney, Australia

A condenser microphone in an untreated room (part 1)?

Traditional logic says that we should always choose and use a dynamic microphone in an untreated room, since the lower sensitivity of dynamic microphones means that we will hear more of the person speaking and less of the room sound (including noise and reverb), assuming both types of microphones are very close to the mouth of the person speaking.

Having said that, some people prefer the sound of a condenser microphone even for the human voice, since generally speaking, condenser microphones have a wider frequency range and can provide more intelligibility with higher frequencies. Simple and fairly inexpensive technology is now leveling the playing field between dynamic microphones and condenser microphones, as I wrote in my recent article Descript’s «Studio Sound» makes dynamic mics sound like condensers & condensers behave like dynamics. Despite its one click ease of use, I clarified in the article that Descript’s «Studio Sound» is currently a post-process, not for live broadcasting. The other type of technology that is leveling the playing field are the DSP effects now built into microphones, including the NT-USB+ we are reviewing here. Potentially, the built-in DSP effects like the high pass filter and noise gate might make the NT-USB+ behave more like a dynamic microphone, just as my upcoming review of the RØDE PodMic USB (review pending) might do the opposite: the Aural Exciter and Big Bottom make it more act like a condenser. For the USB-NT+, we’ll confirm that ahead in this review.

Advantages of being one of the few mics that work with RØDE Connect and RØDE Unify

Above, RØDE Connect on macOS.

The free programs RØDE Connect and RØDE UNIFY for macOS and Windows indeed are almost like having a free RØDECaster mixer/recorder in software. (Sometimes they are even better, but that goes beyond the scope of this article.) They can record audio, multitrack or stereo. They can play back sound effects or soundbites to get a reaction from an interviewee, local or remote. They can control the level and other DSP options available in the NT-USB+ and a few other microphones from RØDE.

Another extremely valuable feature included in those two programs is the fact that they offer multiple, bulletproof/foolproof mix-minus with compatible local microphones (the ones that include a 3.5 mm headphone jack) plus up to two simultaneous remote communication services simultaneously, be they Cleanfeed (covered in many other articles), SquadCast (now included with Descript) or even (yikes) Skype and Zoom.us. Even though the last two examples (Skype and Zoom.us) are not the first choice for audio or video quality for a professional program (as the prior services indeed are), they are great when it’s the only we to reach a particular individual or organization, i.e. SkypeOut (now called Calls to mobiles and landlines) to call an individual who doesn’t own a computer or a company or embassy… or for very special cases with Zoom.us as covered here. The possibilities with these two programs (Connect and UNIFY) and those patched services are nearly endless.

Indeed, the power and compatibility with RØDE Connect and RØDE UNIFY cannot be emphasized enough. In my opinion, if any of those applications sound interesting to you, then you should probably narrow down your shortlist of microphone candidates to those which are compatible with RØDE Connect and/or RØDE Unify, or some other microphone together with the AI-Micro, the only interface currently compatible with Connect and UNIFY as of publication date of this article.

Test recordings, raw

The following recording goes from no DSP effect to each one:

The above recording is uncompressed WAV, 48 kHz. Especially if you listen with headphones, you will indeed hear some of the room and reverb, especially before the activation of the noise gate.

Test recordings, after one-click processing with Descript Studio Sound

This recording is the same one you heard above, after the one-click «StudioSound» from Descript (reviewed here).

My opinion about each DSP effect

Compressor

I find the compressor to be great and would probably use it any time you are not planning to add compression later. I would definitely use it for live broadcasting.

High-pass filters (aka low-cut filters)

To my ears, I didn’t notice anything at either of the two settings. It was probably because of the type of noise I used (a loud air conditioner).

Big Bottom

I would use it for a short commercial spot, opening, bumper, closing, or for a radio show where there is mostly music and little talk. I would not use it for a complete talk show or audiobook.

Aural Exciter

I would use it wherever it works with your voice, any type of content.

Noise Gate

I would use it for general teleconferencing if you have a loud air conditioner or for a live broadcast if absolutely necessary. I would not use it for a professional program that is prerecorded, since today’s software based noise reduction works much better, and does so even when the person is speaking, not just when s/he is silent.

Why I prefer using the optional WS2 instead of the included pop filter

When using the optional WS2 windscreen (<U$20), the microphone is more compact and blocks the speaker’s face less if photography or video is shot. To my ears, it does not detract at all from the sound quality and even makes it sound somewhat smoother. The WS2 fits perfectly and fortunately does not block any knobs or ports.

Why I prefer an optional flexible boom (or other stand)

For most adults, the included stand is way too low to be at the ideal distance from the speaker’s mouth.

Can you handhold an NT-USB+ while recording?

I would naturally never recommend hand holding a studio microphone like the NT-USB+ nor does RØDE market it as a handheld microphone.

However, in the days I was preparing this review, I happened to stumble upon a video (dated October 24, 2023) where Kristi Burke was handholding what appeared to be an NT-USB+. She even explains in the video that she was holding it in her hand in that particular video because just before starting to record, her microphone stand had broken. Although she does not mention in the video what model of microphone she uses, after I wrote to her via the comments, she immediately responded:

«My husband got it for me – he said it’s the NT-USB+ . I love it!>>

We have never met or conversed before then. I am impressed that there is nearly no handling noise in the entire video. Kristi discovered it by accident after her mic stand broke.

A condenser microphone in an untreated room (part 2)?

This is to be read after reading part 1 (earlier in this article):

Under the following circumstances, I consider it okay now to use a condenser microphone in an untreated room:

When there will be a single microphone in the same room, since condenser microphones are more prone to crosstalk/bleed from one to another. Dynamic microphones are much less prone to that, especially when properly positioned. When most of your productions will be prerecorded and when post-production will take place, i.e. with Descript’s «Studio Sound» or Hush. Although the noise gate does its job fairly well for what it is, it is not the ideal solution.

If your circumstances are not as indicated, you might consider the PodMic USB (dynamic) microphone I’ll be reviewing soon instead, since it too has DSP features, is compatible with Connect and UNIFY, and also has a latency-free 3.5 mm monitoring output.

Precautions regarding the USB connection

When I tried to connect the NT-USB+ through an expensive, powered USB distributor, all of my recordings sadly included clicks which were not audible live in my headphones. That was completely solved after I rearranged my USB connections in order to connect the microphone directly to my Mac Mini M1.

MORAL OF THE STORY: Connect it directly to your computer, smartphone or tablet… or at least do many test recordings via your USB distributor to be sure that it works well for you.

Ratings

Build quality and appearance

Sound quality without DSP effects

Sound quality with DSP effects

Latency-free monitoring

Value proposition given compatibility with RØDE Connect & RØDE UNIFY

Conclusions

The RØDE NT-USB+ sounds great for its price of U$169. Its DSP effects allows tuning it for the ideal sound, especially for live broadcasting. Its compatibility with RØDE Connect and RØDE UNIFY is like getting a free RØDECaster mixer/recorder in software. The most important decision is between the RØDE NT-USB+ and the RØDE PodMic USB, since it has a similar price and similar features, in a dynamic mic.



FTC disclosure

RØDE is not paying for this review, although RØDE sent the NT-USB+ to Allan Tépper to facilitate the review. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.