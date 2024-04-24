Major improvements in the MV7+ and the new Motiv Mix software which seems to challenge RØDE Connect.

At NAB 2024, Shure launched its Motiv Mix software (a challenger to RØDE Connect covered in several articles) for macOS and Windows and a new flagship dynamic hybrid microphone (USB-C and XLR), the MV7+. The MV7+ is a successor to the MV7 (which I reviewed here) and includes many improvements, including USB-C connectivity, a somewhat longer included windscreen, improved touch-to-mute and additional DSP functions. Those new DSP functions include live denoising, live plosive reduction and reverb. I already received my review unit and will be reviewing both the MV7+ and the new Motiv Mix software very soon. Notable differences in the Motiv Mix ßeta version software (compared with RØDE Connect) is that Motiv Mix accepts third-party (non-Shure) USB mics and interfaces directly (without requiring any third-party software, i.e. Audio Hijack) but does not include virtual audio carts built-in as RØDE Connect does, so would (currently) require an app like Farrago. I’ll do a deep comparison with my upcoming reviews. Ahead are the published specs for Motiv Mix ßeta version 1.1.0 together with my comments.

Initial Release

ßeta release (2024-04-09)

Manage up to five channels of recording, streaming, monitoring, and system audio inputs

Record up to 8 hours of audio in 32-bit, 48kHz resolution (Shure does not indicate whether the 32-bit is floating or integer, but I’ll report about that in my upcoming review.)

Access recordings via system file explorer

English is currently the only supported language in the ßeta version of the app

Notes

System Requirements:

Minimum 8 GB of RAM

20% or more hard disk space

Shure MOTIV Desktop App should be uninstalled before using MOTIV Mix

Compatible operating systems:

Windows 10

macOS 12 and higher

This version of MOTIV Mix is compatible with the following recommended firmware versions:

MV7+ microphone 1.1.0.17 (Includes the mentioned new DSP functions: live denoise and live plosive reduction.)

MV7 microphone 1.2.18

MVX2U interface 1.1.1 ( which I reviewed here . At least with this version of Motiv Mix and this firmware version of the MVX2U, Shure has not yet revealed the potential availability of live denoise and live plosive reduction within MVX2U with future versions.)

MV88+ 1.1.17

Be sure to be on one of my mailing lists to be notified when I publish the upcoming reviews.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses by subscribing to my bulletins.

In English:

Email bulletins, bulletins.AllanTepper.com

In Telegram, t.me/TecnoTurBulletins

Twitter (bilingual), AllanLTepper

En castellano:

Boletines por correo electrónico, boletines.AllanTepper.com

En Telegram, t.me/boletinesdeAllan

Twitter (bilingüe), AllanLTepper

Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and also visit AllanTepper.com and radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure

Neither Shure or RØDE has paid for this article. Both have sent Allan Tépper units for review. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.