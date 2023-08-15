The ultracompact MVX2U has several advantages not found in other multiplatform inline interfaces I have covered previously.

Today Shure unveiled the MVX2U (U$129), a very powerful inline dockable USB interface for analog XLR microphones of any type (condenser, dynamic or even ribbon -after deactivating the 48-volt phantom power, since it ships active), which transforms them into high quality digital USB mics, with built-in latency-free monitoring, as well as optional effects including compressor, limiter and EQ (equalization). Unlike many other inline XLR-to-USB interfaces I have covered previously, the new MVX2U features several important advantages. Ahead, I’ll share those advantages, specs, pricing, my opinions, as well as test recordings with one of the most gain-hungry dynamic mics in the world, the SM7B, compared with the same mic connected to the Zoom F3 (U$350). I also tested the MVX2U with the Saramonic SR-HM7 handheld dynamic mic.

Specific advantages in the MVX2U

The following are specific advantages in the MVX2U compared to other inline multi-platform interfaces (i.e. the iRig Pre HD) I have tested and reviewed in the past. I am excluding the RØDE iXLR (reviewed in 2016) since it was limited only with devices that use the Lightning port and did not offer phantom power, only bias voltage, aka “plugin power”.

The manufacturer is actually willing to state the maximum gain in dB, and it’s officially 60dB of clean gain.

Dockable to a microphone without a coupler (previously, this required the iRig Pre HD to add an XLR coupler to make it dock to a mic) as covered in more detail ahead.

Selectable limiter (very good, tested ahead)

Selectable dynamic compression: off, light, medium, heavy (very good, tested ahead)

Variable EQ (not tested)

Selectable automatic gain control (see comments in the appropriate section)

Acknowledgements

The MVX2U was sent to me by Shure under a non-disclosure agreement for testing prior to the announcement, in order to publish the review the day of the announcement.

The Shure SM7B was lent to me by Elite Music Studios for this and other tests and reviews.

Although Saramonic has provided other models for review, the Saramonic SR-HM7 model used in this test was purchased by me with my own funds.

Dockable versus inline (MVX2U does either)

In the past, in order to dock an inline interface like the iRig Pre HD, it was necessary to acquire and use an XLR coupler, as I covered in Directly attach iRig Pre HD to an ENG omni dynamic mic (illustrated above). Fortunately, the MVX2U is capable of being connected either docked or inline. Docking can be achieved with any handheld XLR microphone, and with nearly any studio microphone. However, some flexible booms (including the RØDE PSA1+ ) may prevent it with the SM7B. In that case, you can connect the MVX2U inline instead of docked.

In the above photo, the Saramonic SR-HM7 dynamic cardioid handheld microphone is docked to the MVX2U.

What comes in the box

MVX2U Digital Audio Interface

a 1m USB-C to USB-C cable

a printed quick-start guide

Common factors with all test recordings

All recordings were made at our standard 48 kHz sampling rate. Because the two microphones used in the test are dynamic, I had the 48-volt phantom power deactivated. I have no doubt that the selectable 48-volt phantom power will work fine, when required.

The recordings made via the Shure MVX2U were made at 48 kHz/24-bit in uncompressed WAV in Hindenburg Pro. They were trimmed and normalized before publication in uncompressed mono WAV at 48 kHz/24-bit.

The comparison recordings made on the Zoom F3 were made at 48 kHz/32-bit float (32-bit float is currently the only option with the F3). They were trimmed and normalized before publication in uncompressed mono WAV at 48 kHz/24-bit.

Both DIP switches in the SM7B with A7WS were set to flat mode for all tests.

Normalization was done, section by section. However, no EQ (equalization) or noise reduction was performed.

Audio tests to determine cleanliness and transparency

Above, SM7B with A7WS recorded via MVX2U. The MVX2U was set to manual gain at 60dB, since the SM7B required all of it to achieve a proper recording. Compression and equalization were inactive in the MVX2U.

Above, comparison recording of the same SM7B with A7WS recorded via the Zoom F3.

Above, Saramonic SR-HM7 (published sensitivity: 52.4 dB) recorded via MVX2U. The MVX2U was set to manual gain at 52dB. Compression and equalization were inactive in the MVX2U.

Above, comparison recording of the same Saramonic SR-HM7 recorded via the Zoom F3.

MY TAKE ON THIS SECTION:

In this mode, the MVX2U fulfills Shure’s offering of having sufficient gain even for the SM7B. In addition, to my ears, it sounds very clean and transparent. I find it slightly different from the one made with the Zoom F3, but not better or worse. Of course, the F3 is also a standalone recorder, in addition to being an interface (with preamps and A-to-D conversion). I am impressed with the performance of both devices. If you hear any differences, please comment below.

Audio test of MVX2U dynamic compressor

The above recording was made with the SM7B and A7WS with manual gain set to 60dB. The recording progressively tests compressor inactive, mild compression, medium compression and heavy compression.

MY TAKE ON THIS SECTION:

All sounded as they should. For most content, I would use mild or medium compression. I would only use heavy compression for a short promo or 30-second radio spot.

Audio test of MVX2U remote mute function

The above recording was made with the SM7B and A7WS with manual gain set to 60dB. The remote is currently accessible (to my knowledge) only from the ShurePlus MOTIV desktop app.

MY TAKE ON THIS SECTION:

The mute function sounded very clean, without any audible click. I reiterate my previous request to Shure to add a keyboard shortcut for muting to the Shure MOTIV desktop app.

Audio test of MVX2U limiter function

I applaud Shure for including a hardware-based limiter in the MVX2U. This feature prevents overmodulation or clipping if and when an unexpected much higher volume (i.e loud laugh or scream) is experienced during a recording or live broadcast. The last time I saw this rare feature in an interface was back in 2014 with the now discontinued Tascam iXJ2 (review here), and the Tascam iXJ2 was not suitable for balanced XLR mics, but unbalanced TRS mics and was for Lightning only. The last time I saw this rare feature in a microphone was in 2017 with the now discontinued Sennheiser HandMic Digital (reviewed here).

MY TAKE ON THIS SECTION:

In my testing, the MVX2U indeed has a hardware-based limiter which works even without being actively connected to the ShurePlus MOTIV desktop app. As with the other DSP functions, the software is only to assign the settings in the hardware. Then the MVX2U hardware works independently of the software, as it should.

Audio test of MVX2U AGC (automatic gain control)

The above recording was made with the SM7B and A7WS in automatic gain mode, “Close”.

MY TAKE ON THIS SECTION:

Compared with all of the great other test recordings so far, I am extremely disappointed in the audible result of this one. I clarify that I made all of these tests using an advanced version of the ShurePlus MOTIV desktop app version 1.5.0.522 for macOS. The MVX2U was running firmware 1.0.1.333 as I made the tests. I really hope that a forthcoming update of the firmware will improve the quality of the AGC function in the MVX2U. If I become aware of that happening, I’ll either update this article or make a new article to describe the update.

3.5 TRS headphone jack for latency-free monitoring

I tested the MVX2U’s 3.5 TRS headphone jack for latency-free monitoring using two different pairs of headphones, both with 32Ω impedance (fairly low), so they should work (and normally do work) perfectly with consumer devices. They were the RØDE NTH-100 (reviewed here) and the Maono AU-MH601 (reviewed here).

MY TAKE ON THIS SECTION:

Unlike the Shure MV7 hybrid XLR/USB microphone, reviewed here (which has plenty of volume output for these same headphones), the Shure MVX2U during my tests had barely enough volume output to hear myself, even after adjusting the Monitoring mix in the ShurePlus MOTIV desktop app version 1.5.0.522 for macOS to the microphone extreme. I really hope that a forthcoming firmware update will improve the volume of the headphone output in the MVX2U. If I become aware of that happening, I’ll either update this article or make a new article to describe the update. In the meantime, if you love the MVX2U for its many other virtues and value proposition, I would recommend using it with an even lower impedance than the 32Ω ones I used in testing. For example, you might consider using the ≈U$18 Sony MDR-ZX110 headphones, where the impedance is only 25.63Ω according to RAA.

Platform compatibility

According to Shure, the MVX2U is for macOS and Windows. I did my testing on macOS. So far, Shure has not mentioned whether the MVX2U will work properly with Android, iOS or iPadOS. I will update this article or publish another if I hear of any change.

Ratings

Build quality

Dockability or use inline

Clean gain up to 60dB

Cleanliness and transparency of audio quality

(within its price range)

Hardware limiter

(within its price range)

Mute function (remotely accessed)

Hardware compression effects

(within its price range)

Automatic gain control (with firmware 1.0.1.333)

Headphone output volume with a 32Ω headphone (with firmware 1.0.1.333)

Image credit

The photo was taken by Allan Tépper.

Conclusions

I am very impressed with nearly all of the features and value proposition for the price of the MVX2U. I love the fact that it can be docked or connected inline. The clean 60dB gain and clean audio output at 48 kHz/24-bit are great, as well as the selectable hardware limiter and selectable dynamic compression options. I really hope that the automatic gain control and headphone output volume can be improved via a forthcoming firmware update.

