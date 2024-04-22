Kenny McMillan and Tony Wisniewski check out the new E-Mount Zeiss Cine Primes, Zeiss Supreme Primes, Photography lens history and more!

Time to discover the cinematic look of the Nano Prime lenses, Zeiss’s newest lenses for cinematographers: super fast, super small, super light, super great… and sturdy.

Zeiss left NAB 2024 with an NAB Product of the Year Award for its Nano Primes and CinCraft Scenario, while Nano Primes also received an Award of Excellence from ProductionHUB. Kenny McMillan was at Zeiss’s booth to check the complete lineup of cinema lenses and discover the Zeiss CinCraft Scenario camera tracking solution, which was being demonstrated during the Las Vegas event.