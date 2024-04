Kenny McMillan catches up with Michael Cioni to check out how Strada is changing the post production workflow of the future!

Strada is an AI cloud workflow platform, says Michael Cioni stating that he is using all the buzzwords together. And so, the 20-minute video starts…

No need for a presentation. Strada is the new project from Michael Cioni and you’ll want to watch through the video and see how Strada works, and what its creators are dreaming for its future.