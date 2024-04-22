Kenny McMillan and Ted Sim talk the difference between Aputure and amaran, the new 20 x 20 Infinimat, Sidus Link leaks, and more!

Time to discover the Infinimat, 20 x20 – wait until the camera moves up… – and other new products from Aputure, who made it to Las Vegas with the announcement that amaran is now an independent brand.

The Aputure Infinimats come in a range of sizes – 1×2, 1×4, 2×4, 4×4, 8×8, and 20×20 with more planned in the future – and can be used as a mat or as an inflatable. Multiple Infinimats can be configured together to create additional sizes and shapes, and the control boxes can power and operate multiple lights. The video also hints at some Sidus Link news but you’ll have to watch it until the end.