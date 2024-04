Kenny McMillan checks out the new features in Adobe Premiere, After Effects, and more!

Jason Druss, from Adobe, takes Kenny McMillan in a journey through the new things in Premiere Pro and how AI changes everything.

After Effects is getting a ton of new things related to 3D, and Adobe is at the very beginning of its investment in 3D spaces, so a lot will be revealed in the future. This 30-minute video takes you through some of what is coming from Adobe.