Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Saving Group Presets

TL;DR: Save multiple effects into one preset

Scott Simmons
June 4, 2024
Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition.

Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

You can save an effects preset in Adobe Premiere Pro by right+clicking on an effect in the Effect Controls panel and choosing Save Preset.

Did you know you can save multiple effects into one Effect Presets “pack” or group? So one preset group can have multiple different motion and/or effects presets saved into one?

First, set up all of the effects you want on a clip and adjust the parameters accordingly. This can include Motion fx parameters (like position and scale among others) as well as effects applied directly to a clip.

The above image shows six different effects applied to a single clip, including three Lumetri Color effects.

Second, select all of the effects you want to include in the Effects pack.

Then, when you right-click and choose Save Preset, all of the effects selected will be included in the single saved preset group.

Naming any saved effect preset can help make sense of a long list of effects presets and preset groups.

This can be very useful when you have similar footage in the edit timeline that requires the same effects to be used repeatedly.

Saved effect presets can be a great timesaver. When you want to get rid of a preset you no longer need, just select the preset and hit delete on your keyboard.

 

This series is courtesy of Adobe. 

