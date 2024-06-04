Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition.

Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

You can save an effects preset in Adobe Premiere Pro by right+clicking on an effect in the Effect Controls panel and choosing Save Preset.

Did you know you can save multiple effects into one Effect Presets “pack” or group? So one preset group can have multiple different motion and/or effects presets saved into one?

First, set up all of the effects you want on a clip and adjust the parameters accordingly. This can include Motion fx parameters (like position and scale among others) as well as effects applied directly to a clip.

Second, select all of the effects you want to include in the Effects pack.

Then, when you right-click and choose Save Preset, all of the effects selected will be included in the single saved preset group.

This can be very useful when you have similar footage in the edit timeline that requires the same effects to be used repeatedly.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.