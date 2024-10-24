ShiftCam had a launch event this month for the company’s new family of lenses for smartphone, the… Cinema Series, which promises to give new Cinema Lens options for your iPhone 16.

The lenses in the upcoming Cinema Series from Shiftcam include 1.33x anamorphic, 16mm wide, 60mm telephoto, 75mm long range macro, 10x traditional macro, 200 degrees fisheye and filter adapters.

ShiftCam partnered with TUSK to present the new lenses during a “Unlock the possibilities of Mobile Videography” event, this October. Those participating had the opportunity to connect with industry professionals and get an exclusive first look at the new professional lens, the Cinema Series, at the new ShiftCam experience store in PMQ, HK!

ShiftCam already has a series of lenses for smartphones, many of them designed with filmmaking in mind, but this is a whole new family which promises to take mobile videography to a new level. According to ShiftCam, there is a series of new features that really set Cinema Series apart. One of them is better low-light performance, thanks to the use of a larger 72mm lens diameter that gathers more light for improved low-light performance and better depth of field control.

Sharper images with advanced optics are also promised. ShiftCam says that the use of 14 precision-crafted glass elements to reduce chromatic aberration, ensure you capture sharper footage across the frame. The company also claims that using Higher Light Transmission Multi-layer anti-reflective (AR) lens coatings, an increase in light transmission and reduction of flare and ghosting contribute to offer brighter, clearer images.

Shiftcam and Tantor Films created TUSK

There is no more information available from the company about the new family of lenses and, unfortunately, the available links from what was shared all lead behind walls – be it Facebook, Instagram or X – meaning that journalists not willing to have accounts on those platforms are excluded from getting access to more information. There is no information, now, about the Cinema Series from ShiftCam on the company’s own website…

The partnership with TUSK for this presentation is not a surprise, as TUSK is the result of a collaboration between Shiftcam and Tantor Films, a renowned name in the international production industry. Both companies created TUSK last July, as a platform to introduce a unique ecosystem of versatile photo and video tools for iPhone production designed to inspire professional content creation.

With offices in Chile, Mexico, Spain and Hong Kong, with more planned, TUSK is set to revolutionize video content production. At the center of TUSK’s creativity lies a simple yet powerful component: leveraging the capabilities of iPhone technology and ShiftCam lenses to create compelling, professional-grade films. TUSK aims to harness the remarkable potential of these tools and redefine the landscape of commercial productions by showcasing the limitless possibilities afforded by mobile filmmaking.

Empower creators who are smartphone users

“With TUSK, we are not only embracing the future of filmmaking but also allowing access to high-quality video content production. We have a shared vision with ShiftCam to empower creators to bring their visions to life in a simpler, more efficient, and affordable manner,” said Ingrid Bragemann, TUSK CEO.

The integration of iPhone technology and ShiftCam lenses represents a convergence of hardware, and it signifies a paradigm shift in the film industry. By demonstrating the seamless integration of these tools into professional workflows, TUSK showcases the undeniable potential of mobile devices as versatile filmmaking devices.

“At ShiftCam, we have always believed in the transformative power of mobile photography and videography,” said Benson Chiu, CEO of ShiftCam. “Our partnership with Tantor Films on the launch of TUSK represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with mobile technology. Together, we look forward to witnessing the high-quality content filmmakers and production houses are able to achieve for a wider audience.”

This partnership represents an innovative approach to filmmaking, inviting and enticing creators to explore new horizons, unencumbered by traditional constraints, to unlock their fullest potential. The new ShiftCam Cinema Series is the most recent example of the fruits of the partnership.