ShiftCam partnered with TUSK to present the new Cinema Series, a wide selection of 7 specialized lenses and 8 filters to deliver professional-quality results when using mobile devices.

The Kickstarter campaign for the new ShiftCam Cinema Series of lenses for smartphones has not launched yet, but thousands of filmmakers have already reserved their new mobile filmmaking kit.

ShiftCam had a first introduction of the lenses last October to announce the company’s new family of lenses for smartphones, the Cinema Series, which promises to give new Cinema lens options for your iPhone 16. Now the company is taking the offer a step further.

ShiftCam partnered with TUSK to present the new lenses during the event, named “Unlock the possibilities of Mobile Videography”, that allowed those participating to connect with industry professionals and get an exclusive first look at the new professional lenses, the Cinema Series, at the new ShiftCam experience store in PMQ, HK!

Now the company is taking the whole project to Kickstarter, with the announcement of the upcoming availability of the new lenses, which include 1.33x anamorphic, 16mm wide, 60mm telephoto, 75mm long range macro, 10x traditional macro, 200 degrees fisheye and filter adapters. The Cinema Series lenses, which the company introduces as the ultimate toolkit for filmmakers, break rules that were generations old in filmmaking, offering a wide selection of 7 specialized lenses and 8 filters to deliver professional-quality results effortlessly and bring your creative vision to life, according to ShiftCam.

From up-close shots in tight spaces to sweeping wide landscapes, you can adapt to any scene—whether you’re shooting a commercial, a documentary, or capturing spontaneous moments. The professional-grade features, combined with a sleek, durable design, empower you to push boundaries and create without limits using lenses crafted for effortless portability and designed with a simple twist-on mechanism for your smartphone, to ensure you’re always ready to capture life on the go and never miss a moment.

Better low-light performance

ShitCam says that “the Cinema Series lenses are crafted from advanced optics and precision glass, each meticulously coated with 7 layers on each side to deliver unmatched sharpness, vivid colors, and smooth cinematic bokeh. Achieve bright, clear visuals—even in challenging lighting—for all your cinematic creations.”

According to ShiftCam, there is a series of new features that really set the Cinema Series apart. One of them is better low-light performance, thanks to the use of a larger 72mm lens diameter that gathers more light for improved low-light performance and better depth of field control. The company also claims that using Higher Light Transmission Multi-layer anti-reflective (AR) lens coatings, an increase in light transmission and reduction of flare and ghosting contribute to offer brighter, clearer images.

The company has published a series of videos, some of them shown here, to promote the new Cinema Series lenses and the new possibilities they open for filmmakers. The new Kickstarter campaign follows other seven projects that ShiftCam launched using the crowdfunding platform.

Focus on what truly matters―your story

Designed with simplicity in mind, the Cinema Series is compact and easy to use, allowing you to capture stunning content wherever you are, and however you choose to film. It’s all part of ShiftCam and TUSK’s mission: to redefine mobile filmmaking. TUSK is a global audiovisual production company, creative hub, and thriving creator’s community, which results from the partnership between ShiftCam and Tantor Films, launched July 2024. TUSK is a platform to introduce a unique ecosystem of versatile photo and video tools for iPhone production designed to inspire professional content creation… but the new Cinema Series is compatible, apparently, with more than Apple’s devices.

ShiftCam promises “effortless filmmaking with exceptional results” to users of the Cinema Series, a lens kit that “ gives you the freedom to create, whether you’re capturing cinematic shots, filming on the go, or working in tight spaces. With its endless versatility, the Cinema Series simplifies production while maintaining professional-quality results. Clear the clutter, embrace your vision, and focus on what truly matters―your story.”

Close to 6000 users have signed for the VIP promotion of the upcoming kit, giving them access to an “exclusive chance to personalize your Cinema Series Case in a way that’s uniquely yours.”, a limited-time offer that, ShiftCam says, “won’t come around again—making it an opportunity you won’t want to miss!”

The new ShiftCam Cinema Series launches on Kickstarter today.