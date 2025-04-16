ShiftCam continues to promote its new set of lenses for iPhone, designed, as the company says, “by DPs for DPs”, as the crowdfunding campaign at Kickstarter is about to end.

The “World’s 1st Cinema-Grade Mobile Lens System” as ShiftCam says, is not here to replace cinema cameras, but to expand the tools available for professionals to capture the world around them.

ShiftCam partnered with Tusk, a global audiovisual production company, creative hub, and thriving creators’ community with a mission to redefine visual storytelling, to create the Cinema Series, a wide selection of 7 specialized lenses and 8 filters to deliver professional-quality results when using mobile devices. The crowdfunding campaign, which ends in nine days, was fully funded in just 15 minutes, when it was launched, a clear sign that the future of mobile cinematography is here.

The Cinema Series includes a 1.33x anamorphic, 16mm wide, 60mm telephoto, 75mm long range macro, 10x traditional macro, 200 degrees fisheye and filter adapters. Introduced as the ultimate toolkit for filmmakers, the kit aims to deliver professional-quality results effortlessly and bring your creative vision to life, according to ShiftCam.

ShiftCam and Tusk have spent the last weeks promoting the notion that mobile filmmaking is here to stay and it’s not because it is cheaper or easier, it’s simply because, and that’s something more and more filmmakers are discovering, “sometimes, your phone is the better camera”, because “it’s faster, smaller, lighter—and, in the right situation, smarter.”

Mobile does not replace professional gear; it expands what’s possible to achieve. The company says that “this isn’t just another lens system—it’s a vision backed by filmmakers who demand professional storytelling without limitations. And now, that vision is one step closer to reality.”

As part of the marketing campaign for the Cinema Series, ShiftCam has shared 10 scenarios where mobile filmmaking doesn’t just keep up—it leads:

Run-and-Gun B-Roll

Events. Travel docs. Street shoots.

You don’t get second takes.

Phones are rolling while your rig’s still booting up. Crowded or Sensitive Locations

Concerts. Protests. Subways.

No permits? No problem.

A rig draws attention. A phone blends in. Tight Spaces

Cars. Hallways. Small rooms.

Sometimes there just isn’t space for a full rig—and that’s where mobile thrives. Fast Setup, Faster Swaps

Wide to macro in under 20 seconds?

Cinema // Mobile swaps with a twist. Literally. Drone-Style Overheads—No Drone Required

Boom pole. Painter’s stick. Gaffer tape.

Mount the phone, hit record, get the god shot.

No permits, no operator, no liability insurance. Expensive Locations, Tight Budgets

Want a water-level shot on a river?

Rent a kayak, not a camera boat.

We’ve done it—with Cinema // Mobile—and the footage holds up. Live Streaming B-Roll

Second angle for events or BTS?

Mount your iPhone with Cinema Mobile. Hit go.

No second op, no rigging delays. Multi-Cam Setups Without a Grip Truck

3 iPhones. 3 lens kits.

Now you’ve got a full A/B/C angle setup…

…for the price of one cinema lens rental. Harsh, Unpredictable Environments

Dust. Rain. Sub-zero wind.

Mobile rigs survive where traditional bodies choke.

Especially when you’re shooting solo or remote. Experimental Workflows

Hyperlapse. Time lapse. Stop motion.

No overheating. No bulk. No battery cages.

Just press record—and let the iPhone handle the rest.

Bottom line, the company says, “mobile doesn’t replace professional gear. It expands what’s possible. Faster. Smaller. Smarter. And at times — better.”