Developed for creators who need storage space in different formats, the SanDisk Creator Series was announced at CES 2025. Here is a complete look at the new storage options.

Designed for creators at home, in the studio and everywhere in between, the SanDisk Creator Series keeps speed, capacity, durability and portability top of mind for those who need it most.

Western Digital unveiled during the Consumer Electronics Show 2025 (CES 2025) the new SanDisk storage solutions uniquely designed for creators. Designed for each step in the creative process, from idea to impact, and to make it easy to move data around between different devices, the series features a tailored, professional-grade collection of products infused with vibrant colors that celebrate creativity and individuality, including the all-new SanDisk Creator Phone SSD with MagSafe compatibility.

Smartphone users are, in fact, offered a growing range of products that reveal how much the device we all always have around is important. We see more companies introducing their own solutions for content creators using smartphones – ShiftCam, Samsung, or KONDOR BLUE – and Western Digital wants to be included, so at CES 2025 the company announced the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD and the SanDisk Creator Phone Drive as part of its Creator Series.

The new portfolio, “dedicated to elevating and empowering content creators”, according to Western Digital, is meant for content creators “producing high-quality content” who need storage solutions that offer the best keep speed, capacity, durability and portability.

The SanDisk Creator Series is curated to keep up with the intensity of a demanding workflow and to ignite creative potential. Here is the complete list of products announced:

SanDisk Creator Phone SSD : This all-new SSD, specifically designed for producing content on the move, attaches effortlessly to MagSafe-compatible smartphones with capacities up to 2TB, and speeds of up to 1000MB/s read and up to 950MB/s write. Creators can now record stunning 4K at 60fps videos in Apple ProRes directly to their Creator Phone SSD to start editing instantly. Rugged and reliable for wherever inspiration strikes, this drive features a durable silicone shell, up to three-meter drop protection and IP65 water and dust resistance. To help further streamline the editing process, users enjoy one month of Adobe Creative Cloud. Starting at $109.99 U.S. MSRP for 1TB, the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD is expected to be available by this Spring at SanDisk.com and select retailers.



SanDisk Creator SD UHS-II Card : Available in capacities up to 1TB, this high-performance memory card is designed for creators who require professional-grade image and video capture with exceptional reliability to shoot, edit, and publish their posts seamlessly. Starting at $44.99 U.S. MSRP for 128GB, the SanDisk Creator SD USH-II Card is available now at SanDisk.com and select retailers.



SanDisk Creator Phone Drive : Perfect for creators with multi-device workflows, this drive features both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors and offers up to 256GB of storage to efficiently manage high-resolution photos, numerous video files, or important documents in between devices. Use the SanDisk Memory Zone app on Android powered mobile devices to automatically back up all your favorite files. Starting at $49.99 U.S. MSRP for 128GB, the SanDisk Creator Phone Drive is expected to be available in February at SanDisk.com and select retailers.



SanDisk Creator USB-C Flash Drive : Equipped with a versatile USB Type-C connector, this drive is designed for content creators who demand performance and durability wherever they are, with up to 1TB of storage capacity that provides ample storage for stress-free content creation. Starting at $29.99 U.S. MSRP for 256GB 1 , the SanDisk Creator USB-C Flash Drive is expected to be available in February at SanDisk.com and select retailers.



SanDisk Creator Pro Portable SSD : Available in capacities up to 4TB, this drive equips creators with the speed, capacity and durability they need for ultra-demanding creative workflows. Featuring powerful NVMe performance, efficiently transferring, editing, and backing up uncompressed footage, multi-camera project files, and AI-generated assets is now seamlessly easier. Starting at $139.99 U.S. MSRP for 1TB, the SanDisk Creator Pro Portable SSD is available now at SanDisk.com and select retailers.



Available in capacities up to 4TB, this drive equips creators with the speed, capacity and durability they need for ultra-demanding creative workflows. Featuring powerful NVMe performance, efficiently transferring, editing, and backing up uncompressed footage, multi-camera project files, and AI-generated assets is now seamlessly easier. Starting at $139.99 U.S. MSRP for 1TB, the SanDisk Creator Pro Portable SSD is available now at SanDisk.com and select retailers. SanDisk Creator Desk Drive: Designed to be the compact hub for creative content, this desktop SSD delivers read speeds up to 4x faster than a regular desktop hard drive, quick enough to effortlessly transfer and back up large projects. Starting at $299.99 U.S. MSRP for 4TB, the SanDisk Creator Desk Drive is available now for pre-order at SanDisk.com and select retailers.

A drive with USB-A and USB-C connections

Western Digital also announced the SanDisk Extreme PRO Dual Drive, which is not part of the Creator Series. With a timeless design and modern compatibility, the drive is custom built for intense file storage and transfers, with both USB-A and USB-C connections to deliver high performance so users can set their own work pace. The new solid state flash drive is SanDisk’s fastest dual drive yet, boasting rapid read speeds up to 1,000MB/s and write speeds up to 900MB/s – allowing users to transfer a 4K movie (3.97GB) in less than 10 seconds or 1,000 photos in less than 20 seconds and seamlessly transition between USB-C and USB-A devices, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets.

Users can automatically back up their latest photos, videos, music, documents and contacts with the SanDisk Memory Zone app on Android-powered mobile devices. Starting at $59.99 U.S. MSRP for 256GB, the new SanDisk Extreme PRO Dual Solid State Flash Drive is expected to be available by this Spring at SanDisk.com and select retailers.