Able to store to store hours of 4K video in tiny form factor, Planck SSD is designed to work with all your devices, so you can record and transfer files effortlessly between devices, no matter the platform.

Announced at CES 2025, the small Planck SSD is the smallest phone-first SSD for creators on the go, offering up to 2TB storage & 10 Gbps transfer speeds, able to unlock 4K/120 Apple ProRes on iPhones.

First spotted at ShiftCam’s website with a note indicating that it’s a new product, Planck SSD is announced as a powerful storage solution that fits in your palm. The Kickstarter campaign for the accessory will launch in February, but the Planck SSD storage solution has already caught the attention of photographers and filmmakers using smartphones. Although the new accessory is designed to work with any device USB-C compatible, its tiny form factor makes it an ideal solution to pair with a smartphone.

Designed to make mobile content creation more convenient than ever — so you can finally move fast and create wherever you go, this is, according to its creators, “the world’s most powerful SSD for its size, engineered to connect securely and quite literally disappear into your setup, delivering the performance you need to keep your creativity and top-notch content rolling.”

With up to 2TB storage and 10 Gbps transfer speeds, it records without frame drops, disappears in your palm, works on all your devices, unlocks 4K/120 Apple ProRes on iPhones and is built dust and drop-resistant to endure any adventure. Crafted from premium aluminum and shockproof plastic, Planck is water resistant and can withstand drops up to 3 meters (10 ft) to keep your files safe while you chase the thrill.

According to the information available, Planck’s fast NVMe chip provides significant overhead to sustain transfer speeds far above what’s required for high-res 4K60FPS or even 4K120FPS, and, the company claims, it’s loaded with advanced heat dissipation measures—including thermal pads and a large heat sink that directs heat toward the plug side—to stay cool and perform consistently at its peak, even during long sessions.

Planck SSD suggests that ShiftCam is expanding its range of products for smartphone photographers and videographers, adding to its lens and gimbal solutions a new and important accessory for content creations: storage. Planck SSD is compatible with multiple devices and works with Windows, macOS and Linux. Thanks to USB-C, it’s truly plug-and-play. No extra software or setup needed.