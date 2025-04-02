At NAB 2025, Adobe is delivering new 25.2 versions of both After Effects and Premiere Pro with AI workflow features and dozens of improvements for pro editors and motion designers. Frame.io also has some upgrades, including expanded storage. All new Premiere Pro and After Effects features are now generally available today.

In Premiere Pro 25.2, you can extend clips with Firefly-powered Generative Extend in 4K. Premiere Pro will offer complimentary generations with Generative Extend for a limited time (until June it seems). Tentative understanding: complimentary generations of premium feature generations is 2 free video generations and 40 seconds of translation; generative credit balance will reset to your allocated amount on a monthly basis.

New Media Intelligence helps you find the right clip in seconds. The analysis looks at the content in your clip, any transcription info, as well as metadata to make searching and finding clips way faster than before — but your clips do not need metadata for this to work!

Captions can now be translated automatically in over 27 languages to reach a global audience, and there’s now drag-and-drop color management. Other top workflow improvements in Premiere Pro 25.2 include dynamic waveforms, colored sequence labels, additional GPU-accelerated format support, and more.

Adobe is also releasing After Effects 25.2 with a new high-performance preview playback engine, new 3D motion design tools, and HDR monitoring.

None of this is news to beta testers though! For features in the recent beta, since the smaller features may help some users most, see the latest AEP roundup.

Here are the highlights, along with extra video.

High-Performance Preview Playback:

Playback your entire comp on any computer without pausing or waiting. It’s a new caching system that utilizes your computer’s RAM and local disks together, so After Effects can cache and preview your entire composition. It’s one of the biggest performance improvements in the history of After Effects.

Enhanced 3D tools:

Animated environment lights for faster realistic 3D compositing, wrap your 3D comp with moving light made from any video or animation.

Millions more 3D models available with new FBX support, making millions more 3D models available for you to use.

Accomplish complex 3D workflows in one click with new menu items. Now you can create a 3D background environment that moves with your camera, or shade your 3D model with custom effects in just a single click. Learn more here.

HDR Monitoring:

View your work in vivid High Dynamic Range on your laptop or HDR reference monitor.

More to love in After Effects 25.2

Custom fallow colors and transparency grids

New preference to maintain workspaces when opening projects from another user

New null commands for precise animation control

3D model animation controls in the Properties Panel

If you like a ponderous live presentation, Adobe has sessions along with NAB 2025, for example.

Eran Stern covered some of these features when features appeared in beta:

Cut to the Point offered his opinions in What’s New in Premiere Pro (April 2025). He found wrinkles in generative extend.

