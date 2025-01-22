Revealed at CES 2025, the new ThinkBook Plus G6 Rollable laptop uses technology developed by Samsung Display to meet the diverse needs of mobile professionals.

First showcased as the Lenovo rollable laptop concept two years ago, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus G6 Rollable laptop will launch globally in June, according to Lenovo.

Announced as the world’s first rollable display AI PC the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, developed in cooperation with Lenovo Research, transitioning from a groundbreaking proof of concept to a fully realized product. The ThinkBook Plus G6 Rollable laptop features a screen underneath the keypad, where the screen expands vertically by almost 50%, offering a unique mobile computing experience. When rolled in, the screen supports a 5:4 aspect ratio on a 14-inch display. When rolled out, the aspect ratio shifts to 8:9 on a 16.7-inch display, providing an enhanced view for efficient multitasking.

The laptop from Lenovo uses rollable technology from Samsung Display. The company announced at CES 2025 that it will begin mass production of the world’s first rollable OLED screen for laptops starting in April 2025. In addition to its rollable technology, Samsung Display has incorporated unpolarized Eco² OLED — originally developed for premium smartphone panels — for the first time in laptops. The technology reduces panel thickness and provides a 30% decrease in power consumption. Eco² OLED is the industry’s first OLED panel to integrate the polarizer function into the panels using an on-cell film.

Laptop encourages better posture

Samsung has used its experience with foldable smartphones when developing the rollable display for laptop. Youngseok Kim, Vice President and Head of Samsung Display IT Sales said that “as the rollable display extends, it may experience stress, but based on our foldable mass-production experience, we have designed to ensure durability in our rollable products. The rollable display will bring innovation to IT devices, especially in terms of laptop mobility and user experience in daily life.”

“Thanks to Samsung Display’s exclusive OLED technology, we were able to challenge ourselves to mass-produce the world’s first rollable laptop,” said AG Zheng, Executive Director of SMB (Small and Medium Business) product and solutions of Lenovo. “The ThinkBook Plus G6 Rollable will offer user experiences like never before and set the direction of future IT products.”

Engineered for maximum versatility and reliability, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable combines the portability of a traditional laptop with the expanded workspace of a larger device. Its proprietary ThinkBook Workspace feature enhances user experience by enabling split-screen functionality and providing dedicated widgets for easy access to frequently used apps and tools. With a unique vertical laptop screen experience, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 also encourages better posture, reducing strain for professionals working long hours.

Practical choice for portability

According to Lenovo, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable is tailored to meet the diverse needs of mobile professionals, business travelers, and productivity-focused workers who need seamless multitasking capabilities. With its rollable screen, the device offers an extended vertical display ideal for applications such as document review, coding, project management, and content creation.

Professionals in creative fields and technical roles will appreciate the split-screen functionality that supports multiple window layout without sacrificing screen space. This adaptable display solution includes virtual display technology, allowing users to create a second virtual display which can be uniquely shared in meetings, reducing the need for external monitors, making the device a practical choice for those who prioritize both portability and efficiency​.