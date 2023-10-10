Lenovo plays a key role in the Formula 1 technology infrastructure but for the upcoming Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix 2023 In Austin, the company takes things further, using Virtual Reality.

Using the new ThinkReality VRX all-in-one headset, race fans at the upcoming F1 race in Austin will be able to jump in the driver’s seat of the fast cars, as Lenovo and the F1 team expand their partnership.

Fancy driving a Formula 1 car? Well, if you go to Austin to see the Formula 1 race you can… virtually. Lenovo and F1 team teamed up to virtually put fans in the driver’s seat with the ThinkReality VRX all-in-one headset, developed by Lenovo for enterprise use. Now the VR headset comes down to the paddock.

From the fans watching the Grand Prix to the drivers piloting some of the most sophisticated machinery on four wheels, Lenovo plays a key role in the Formula 1 technology infrastructure, as, to keep the organization’s many moving parts running smoothly, the experts at Formula 1 partnered with Lenovo for an IT infrastructure that can withstand the breakneck pace of innovation.

One of the major IT challenges Formula 1 faces is the sheer volume of data generated by the organization. Not only does Formula 1 have all the data concerns of a globe-spanning company and sports organization, but each individual car is also generating millions of points of data across 22 Grands Prix around the world. Formula 1 acquires lots of data from the cars, like the G-forces drivers hit rounding a corner, the steering angle, the brake, how much the driver is pushing the throttle and all the audio and video from the cameras and microphones.

Lenovo and Formula 1 want to improve the fan experience

Lenovo tech infrastructure helps put that data in the hands of the drivers and their teams instantly, through trackside devices and supports data collection with its servers. But in addition to the drivers, the fans themselves are also able to directly benefit from that track-generated data, as Lenovo technology connects the track to the Media & Technology Centre that display the data in real-time as on-screen graphics for the fans watching the race. Now they add VR to the mix!

Lenovo and Formula 1 are working together to constantly improve the fan experience: from content production to live broadcasting, including the use of cutting-edge technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). The Lenovo ThinkReality VRX F1 project is a further step in this direction, allowing F1 fans in the Paddock Club to test themselves on the track. The system was first used during the Suzuka International Racing Course, with a replica of the circuit.

It’s nothing like the Formula 1 simulation for PC, which is also available in VR, but more like the iconic slot car racing games many of us played as kids. On this experience users drive an F1 car around a replica of the Circuit of the Americas, controlling its speed with the ThinkReality VRX controllers’ buttons. While playing, the user can view the track from different perspectives, as if they were observing a toy car track placed on a table. The experience is just like the traditional electric track cars. Drivers can drift around corners, but if they accelerate too much in a curve, the car can leave the track, and even fall off the table!

It’s not just fun and games

The goal is to achieve the best lap time: the scoreboard displays the results and can be projected onto an external screen.

Throughout the production of the ThinkReality F1 experience, generative AI was used to design elements of the racecars and track, as well as for voiceovers and programming assistance.

The Lenovo ThinkReality VRX F1 game will also be available at Lenovo’s Tech World 2023, taking place on October 23-24 in Austin, Texas.

Lenovo is quick to say that “it’s not just fun and games” as the racing game is an opportunity to showcase the power and value of VR experiences and the ThinkReality VRX, Lenovo’s new all-in-one virtual reality (VR) headset engineered for the enterprise. The company adds that “from employee training and virtual collaboration to 3D design and engineering, XR technologies are becoming more important than ever for businesses and organizations, enabling people to do more, faster, and with less cost.”

Here is how Lenovo describes its VR headset: “The ThinkReality VRX display features a crisp 2280 x 2280 per eye. Four front-mounted cameras provide 6DoF tracking, allowing you to move and manipulate virtual objects, bringing a new dimension to immersive training, collaboration, 3D design, and engineering. Pass-through technology enables MR applications, so you can superimpose 3D graphics on top of real-world images to get more done, all with a single XR device. Two full-color, high-resolution pass-through cameras give users a seamless experience.”

A XR solution for the enterprise

The ThinkReality VRX offers the market something truly unique, an end-to-end XR solution for the enterprise. It not only includes cutting-edge hardware, but also the software and services to make enterprise XR deployments easier, as well as quicker in achieving ROI.

The ThinkReality ISV ecosystem is tailored to the core use cases that show real results and ROI at scale. Hard skills training to create muscle memory and support employees to learn by doing, and to fail safely. Soft skills training to help workers communicate better, grow their potential, and learn about their organization’s values. Collaboration tools to enhance team meetings, review digital twins, and to hold special events. Spatial computing applications like virtual monitors and AI-supported workflow applications that help expand workspaces and supercharge productivity. Even wellness platforms to help employees reset, and recenter, both physically and mentally.

The ThinkReality VRX is supported by a broad portfolio of professional services. This includes flexible device management with the ThinkReality cloud software platform, and ThinkReality xR Services from consulting and content creation to deployment support. Similar to many enterprise solutions from Lenovo, the ThinkReality VRX is also supported Lenovo’s Integrated Solution Support (LISS) for around the clock global customer service, as well as Device as a Service (DaaS) financing through Lenovo TruScale.

Lenovo believes smarter technology can revolutionize the way people train, work, and communicate. Also, as shown with this partnership with the Formula 1 team, it can be used to expand the entertainment options available to the public at different venues. There is a growing interest in the use of VR to allow spectators to become more involved with the show they’re watching, and the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX F1 project is a good example of what can be achieved.