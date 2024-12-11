Creating a feature film is no small feat, especially on a shoestring budget. Amanda Lundquist’s debut feature, Pinsky, is a testament to ingenuity, resourcefulness, and passion. The film, which explores Russian-American family dynamics with humor and heart, reflects Amanda’s ability to overcome industry obstacles with creativity. I sat down with her to chat through making her debut feature a reality despite a plethora of challenges.

1. Filming in Boston: Local Charm Meets Logistical Challenges

Boston served as the perfect backdrop for Pinsky, not just for its aesthetic appeal but also its personal connection to Amanda and her team. As a city rich in history and culture, Boston brought authenticity to the film’s story about Russian-American identity. Amanda’s family apartment became a key location, lending both cost savings and emotional resonance to the production.

However, filming in Boston wasn’t without its challenges. Securing permits and navigating the city’s unique vibe meant constant adaptation. Amanda recalls a humorous yet stressful encounter with an elderly shop owner who forgot about granting the crew permission to film, resulting in a last-minute negotiation fueled by bagels. This anecdote highlights the unpredictability of using local resources but also underscores the charm and humanity that independent films often capture.

Amanda’s advice for filmmakers considering non-traditional locations is clear: embrace the local character and resources, but plan meticulously. “Day one of development was all about figuring out what was possible,” she says, demonstrating the importance of flexibility and ingenuity.

2. Crowdfunding: A Leap of Faith

Crowdfunding was the financial backbone of Pinsky. Amanda and her collaborator Rebecca Karpovsky turned to Kickstarter to raise funds, a process that Amanda describes as both humbling and enlightening. Despite not reaching their original target, they embraced the amount raised and restructured the production around it. “We didn’t get half of what we hoped,” Amanda admitted, “but that limitation forced us to be resourceful.”

One significant upside of crowdfunding was the community it built around the film. Friends, family, and supporters became stakeholders, rooting for the project’s success. The campaign also cemented the team’s commitment to seeing the project through, regardless of the obstacles.

Amanda advises aspiring filmmakers to view crowdfunding not just as a fundraising tool but as a test of passion and dedication. “Once you take people’s money, you’re committed,” she says. This mindset helped the Pinsky team push forward, even when the budget ran tight during post-production. By leveraging their network, they secured discounts, favors, and volunteer work, proving that a supportive community is invaluable in independent filmmaking.

3. Creating Despite Industry Challenges

Amanda’s story is a reminder that filmmakers can’t wait for the industry to make room for them—they must carve out their own paths. With Pinsky, Amanda and Rebecca leaned on their close-knit circle of collaborators from high school and college, including friends who served as editor and production designer. The film’s DIY ethos extended to its casting process, where bold, direct outreach led to securing talented performers like Sam Jay and Larisa Popova.

Beyond Pinsky, Amanda continues to balance filmmaking with a day job in post-production, a reality for many indie creators. She acknowledges the industry’s struggles, from funding scarcity to an oversaturated content landscape, but insists on the importance of perseverance. “There’s no secret formula,” she says. “You just have to love the craft enough to make it work.”

Amanda encourages filmmakers to protect their creative energy by finding jobs that leave time and mental space for personal projects. Her advice: “Do a little bit every day and have a ritual, whether it’s mornings or late at night. Even 20 minutes can make a difference.” For Amanda, passion projects are worth the sacrifice, providing joy and fulfillment that outweigh the industry’s uncertainties.

The Joy of the Process

Despite the long hours, sleepless nights, and financial hurdles, Amanda emphasizes the joy of filmmaking. From writing to directing to post-production, she sees each stage as an opportunity for growth and collaboration. She also stresses the importance of celebrating small victories, like securing a location or wrapping a challenging shoot day.

“It’s a sacred thing,” Amanda reflects. “Even if you’re shooting a low-budget film, you’re lucky to have the chance to do it. So care more about the process than the product.” This philosophy not only kept her motivated through Pinsky but also set the tone for her second feature, Asking For It, co-directed with Rebecca Scott.

Conclusion

Amanda Lundquist’s journey with Pinsky is a blueprint for aspiring filmmakers looking to make meaningful work on a shoestring budget. By leveraging local resources, embracing the crowdfunding model, and committing to the craft regardless of industry constraints, Amanda proves that great stories can emerge from modest means.

For those embarking on their first feature, Amanda’s story offers hope and inspiration. Start with what you have, lean on your community, and let the process guide you. In her words, “Make cool stuff, support each other, and fix this industry with love and passion for the craft.”

You can find Amanda here:

www.amandalundquist.com

Instagram: @imamandalundquist

More of “My First Film” the Video Podcast:

YouTube

Spotify

Instagram