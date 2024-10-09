Clay Tatum’s journey to making his debut feature film, The Civil Dead (2022), offers invaluable lessons for aspiring filmmakers, particularly in the realm of networking and the power of perseverance. In his recent interview on PVC’s My First Film Podcast, Tatum shared his experiences navigating the indie filmmaking world, the importance of building a strong network, and how consistent work on shorts eventually opened the door to his first feature.

Forced to Go to Film School

Tatum fell in love with filmmaking through skateboarding. Every group of skateboarders needs a “filmer” to capture their amazing tricks, and after getting injured around 13, he transitioned from skateboard filmer to filmmaker. He was fascinated by editing, especially the early, slightly janky processes the early 2000s posed.

Having the opportunity to be a first-generation college student, Tatum’s mother insisted he apply to film school. He had no interest in secondary education and was instead eager to move with his best friend Whitmer Thomas to Los Angeles after high school. To his chagrin, he received a scholarship from the prestigious SCAD University’s Film Program, only to drop out after a semester.

To once again appease his mother, Tatum enrolled in The Art Institute of California – Los Angeles, pursuing his associate’s degree while Whit tried to get his comedy career off the ground. In his view, while film school can provide valuable knowledge, it’s not always necessary for success, especially if one is saddled with debt.

Tatum’s story reflects a growing sentiment among independent filmmakers: while film school can provide technical skills, the real learning happens on set. He learned more by making short films with friends and figuring out the logistics of filmmaking on his own than he did in the classroom. He also joked in the podcast about his debts being sent to collections, acknowledging the financial burden that film school can bring.

The Struggles of Breaking into Hollywood

Like many aspiring filmmakers, Tatum faced significant hurdles when he first arrived in Los Angeles. After completing his associate’s degree, without many other options, he began delivering pizzas and struggled to make ends meet.

For six-plus years, Tatum delivered pizzas part-time and juggled odd jobs. He made serious, dramatic short films whenever he could afford to do so, but they didn’t light the world on fire, nor did they sustain his creative spirit. Tatum and Whitmer’s breakthrough was founding Power Violence, a weekly comedy show where Tatum would also present a 10-20 minute comedy short film or skit. They started to pick up some major traction, and both felt a deeper creative fulfillment.

As a filmmaker, Tatum realized that the key to staying motivated was finding joy in the process. His comedy sketches, though simple, helped him build a body of work that eventually caught the attention of Marasco and other potential collaborators.

Tatum’s journey underscores the reality that success in the film industry often takes time. His persistence over those six years—despite financial struggles—allowed him to hone his craft and build a network of like-minded individuals. The foundation of his eventual success was laid during those challenging years of making small, often comedic, projects.

Networking: The Backbone of Indie Filmmaking

One of the most compelling aspects of Tatum’s story is how his relationship with producer Mike Marasco played a critical role in getting The Civil Dead made. Tatum met Marasco while attending The Art Institute of California – Los Angeles. Their mutual interest in skateboarding initially brought them together, and they stayed in touch over the years as they both pursued different paths. While Tatum focused on making comedy sketches and short films, Marasco transitioned into commercial filmmaking and built a successful production company.

Years later, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Marasco, who had accumulated filmmaking gear and experience, reached out to Tatum with an offer. He had seen Tatum’s ability to create high-quality short films on a shoestring budget and was curious if Tatum could make a feature film for $30,000. The rest, as they say, is history. Tatum and his co-writer, Whitmer Thomas, quickly developed the script for The Civil Dead, a ghost story about an old friend haunting another, and began production just two months later.

This connection with Marasco not only secured funding but also saved significant costs by providing access to professional-grade equipment. Without this relationship, Tatum admitted that their budget would have easily doubled to $60,000, which would have been unmanageable. His story is a testament to the importance of staying connected and nurturing professional relationships, even when paths diverge.

Making The Civil Dead for Less Than $50,000

Tatum’s ability to make The Civil Dead for just $30,000 is a testament to his resourcefulness and deep understanding of low-budget filmmaking. The film, shot in just 12 days, relied heavily on minimal locations, a small cast, and a skeleton crew. Tatum explained that much of the film’s aesthetic was driven by necessity. For example, many scenes were lit by a single practical light, reducing the need for complex lighting setups and allowing the crew to move quickly.

Tatum also revealed that he and his co-writer Thomas did a lot of improvisation on set, which helped keep the production flexible. By not rigidly adhering to the script and allowing actors to improvise, they were able to capture a more naturalistic energy on screen. This approach also meant they didn’t have to spend excessive time rehearsing or blocking scenes, which helped them stay on schedule during the 12-day shoot.

Another cost-saving measure was Tatum’s decision to edit the film himself. Using a laptop and three external hard drives, he cut the entire film from his home, saving thousands of dollars that would have otherwise gone toward hiring an editor. Though he acknowledged that editing his own performance was challenging, it ultimately gave him full creative control over the final product.

Lessons for Aspiring Filmmakers

Tatum’s journey offers several key takeaways for aspiring filmmakers:

Networking is everything: Tatum’s friendship with Marasco was pivotal in securing funding for The Civil Dead . Without that connection, the film may never have been made. Aspiring filmmakers should focus on building relationships within the industry, as these connections can open doors to unexpected opportunities.

Perseverance pays off: Tatum spent years making short films, sketches, and comedic content, even while working odd jobs. His persistence in creating content, even when it wasn’t glamorous, eventually led to his big break.

Film school isn’t always necessary: While Tatum attended film school, he ultimately found that the most valuable lessons came from practical experience. His advice to aspiring filmmakers is to focus on making films, no matter how small, rather than relying solely on formal education.

Be resourceful with your budget: Tatum’s ability to stretch a $30,000 budget over a 12-day shoot is a masterclass in low-budget filmmaking. By owning or borrowing equipment, keeping the crew small, and doing much of the work himself, he was able to produce a high-quality film without breaking the bank.

In conclusion, Clay Tatum’s story of making The Civil Dead highlights the importance of networking, perseverance, and resourcefulness in independent filmmaking. For aspiring filmmakers, his journey serves as an inspiring reminder that success doesn’t happen overnight, but with the right connections and relentless dedication, even the most ambitious projects can come to life on a shoestring budget.

