Francis Galluppi is one of the hottest directors in Hollywood. After his smash debut The Last Stop in Yuma County topped the VOD charts and landed on several top 10 films of 2024 lists, he signed on to helm the next Evil Dead film as well as a Western to be produced by Bosque Ranch, Taylor Sheridan’s production company. Galluppi hates the term “overnight success” – he recognizes how much work goes into making a great film, and he certainly paid his dues. After a long career of playing in Punk Rock bands, Francis pivoted hard to filmmaking after breaking his wrist just a couple of years ago.

The production of Last Stop proves that persistence, creativity, and a bit of boldness can turn a dream into reality. With a budget of under $1 million, a cast of his dreams, and an unforgettable act of generosity from a close friend, Francis’s story offers valuable lessons for aspiring filmmakers. Here are the key takeaways from our conversation, touching on writing with intention, unconventional fundraising, and casting without compromise.

1. Writing Stories Rooted in Place

For Francis, location isn’t just a setting; it’s the seed from which his stories grow. The inspiration for The Last Stop in Yuma County began with the desert landscape, which shaped the mood, tone, and narrative of the film. Francis emphasizes the importance of grounding a story in a location, especially when working on a limited budget.

“It’s so important to write around the resources you have access to,” he advises. Francis created a script that was both logistically feasible and artistically compelling. The vast, open desert became a character in the film, amplifying the tension and isolation at the story’s heart.

Francis encourages writers to take a similar approach. “If you force yourself to work within your means, you’ll grow as a storyteller,” he explains. Writing around accessible locations not only saves money but also fosters creativity by turning constraints into opportunities.

2. The Bold Act of Selling a House to Fund a Film

In a move that underscores the sacrifices often required in independent filmmaking, Francis’s close friend and producer, James Claeys, sold his house to finance the movie. Initially, James had offered $50,000 to help kickstart the project. As the script grew in ambition, however, it became clear that additional funding was necessary.

“We were stuck,” Francis recalls. “No one wanted to finance a movie from a first-time filmmaker.” Despite his hesitation, Francis eventually agreed when James insisted on selling his home to fund the production.

This extraordinary gesture reflects the deep trust and belief James had in Francis and his vision for the film. It also serves as a reminder of the unconventional paths filmmakers often take to bring their projects to life.

Francis doesn’t recommend this approach to everyone but stresses the importance of believing in your project. “There’s no one right way to make a movie,” he says. “The rules are there to be broken, and sometimes you have to take big risks to create something worthwhile.”

3. Securing the Dream Cast

For The Last Stop in Yuma County, Francis had a specific cast in mind while writing the script. Securing these actors, however, wasn’t an easy feat, especially for a first-time director with no major credits.

Determined to bring his dream cast on board, Francis wrote personal letters to each actor, explaining why they were perfect for the roles and how much their involvement would mean to him. His casting director helped deliver the letters, and to Francis’s surprise, many of the actors responded positively.

“I was a fan of these actors long before this project,” he says. “Writing those letters felt vulnerable, but it also showed my passion and commitment.”

The key to his success? Persistence and genuine admiration. Francis advises aspiring filmmakers to never hesitate when reaching out to their dream collaborators. “If you believe in your project, other people will too,” he says. “You just have to show them why it’s special.”

Making the Impossible Possible

Francis’s journey is a masterclass in independent filmmaking: writing with intention, embracing creative risks, and building a team of collaborators who believe in the project. His experiences underscore a crucial lesson for filmmakers—there are no set rules for making a movie.

Through sheer determination and the support of his community, Francis turned The Last Stop in Yuma County into a critically acclaimed film that climbed to number three on VOD charts. His story is a testament to the power of passion and the lengths people will go to for the art they love.

For anyone dreaming of making their first feature, Francis offers this advice: “Be prepared, stay open to collaboration, and remember that no one owes you anything. Make your movie because you have to.”

