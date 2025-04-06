Avengers , Frozen , Game of Thrones , The Jungle Book , The Lion King , Star Trek , Stranger Things and Terminator have used Krotos in their productions.

Krotos, the creators of industry-leading sound design software, has just announced the launch of Krotos Studio Max, a new subscription tier combining Krotos Studio Pro with full access to the company’s entire library collection — more than 36,000 professional sound effects in total.

Designed for sound designers, game developers, and post-production professionals, Krotos Studio Max delivers unmatched creative freedom by offering instant access to every Krotos library ever released. From realistic foley and high-impact weapons to cinematic whooshes, magic, sci-fi, and ambient textures, Max provides the depth professionals need to work faster without compromise.

«Professionals don’t want to spend hours searching for the right sound — they want to start creating,” said Orfeas Boteas, CEO at Krotos. “Krotos Studio Max gives them the tools and the content in one powerful solution.»

What’s Included:

Krotos Studio Pro – The performable SFX engine for real-time sound design

36,000+ Sound Effects – A comprehensive library for film, TV, and video games.

Royalty-Free License – All sounds included are cleared for commercial use

Max-Only Expansions – Exclusive packs and content updates for subscribers

Annual Subscription – One simple plan, no per-library purchases needed

Availability

​Krotos Studio Max is now available with a limited-time launch offer of 30% off the first year. To learn more and subscribe, visit the Krotos website.

About Krotos

​With a mission to change the way people work with sound, Krotos is the innovative technology company behind the award-winning Krotos Studio, Dehumaniser, Reformer Pro, Weaponiser, Igniter, and Concept 2. Krotos’ software allows content creators to perform and customize sound easily, saving hours of editing time and allowing them to focus on creativity while injecting more fun into the process. Krotos’ award-winning software has wowed Hollywood and the video game industry and has been used in blockbusters like Avengers, Frozen, Game of Thrones, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, Star Trek, Stranger Things and Terminator.

For more information, visit Krotos.studio/max.

