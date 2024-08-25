Jonathan Cuartas’ debut feature film, “My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To,” is not just a film but a testament to the resilience and resourcefulness of an indie filmmaker working outside the conventional boundaries of the U.S. film industry. Cuartas, a Miami native, ventured far from the bustling film hubs of Los Angeles and New York to create a deeply intimate and unique horror-drama that speaks to his passion for filmmaking and his determination to bring his creative vision to life.

From Short to Feature: The Evolution of a Concept

Every filmmaker has their breakthrough artistic moment, and for Cuartas, it came from a pitch he wasn’t expecting to make for his thesis film class. While finishing up his time at Miami Dade College’s School of Entertainment & Design Technology, he intended to make a separate project, but his friend/producer didn’t make it into the class. Instead, he pitched “Kuru,” a short film that combines concepts explored in “Dogtooth” and “Let the Right One In.” At the time, he had no clue that this shot would eventually be the concept that became his debut feature film.

The short film allowed Cuartas to refine his storytelling, hone his directorial voice, and build a strong foundation for the larger project. By proving his concept on a smaller scale, Cuartas was able to demonstrate to potential collaborators and financiers that his vision was not only viable but also compelling enough to warrant expansion into a full-length feature.

The transition from short to feature often requires expanding on themes, characters, and the world initially introduced. Cuartas embraced this challenge by deepening the emotional core of his film, delving into the complex relationships at the heart of the story. The intimacy of the short film carried over into the feature, but with more room to explore the psychological and emotional nuances of the characters, the film blossomed into something even more powerful and poignant.

The catalyst that made his first film a reality was his brother keeping in touch with producer Kenny Riches. Jonathan’s brother Michael frequently reached out to Kenny until the opportunity arose to work on his third directorial effort, “A Name Without A Place.” The Cuartas brothers were hugely involved in the project and a deep friendship formed with Kenny, who eventually helped them secure the funding for their film through his and Matt Wigham’s production company Dualist.

Collaboration with Family: A Filmmaking Bond

One of the most remarkable aspects of Jonathan Cuartas’ filmmaking journey is his collaboration with his family, particularly his brother and father. The Cuartas family played a pivotal role in bringing My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To to life, and their collaboration is a reflection of the deep bonds that can form when family and creativity intersect.

Jonathan’s brother, Michael Cuartas, served as the cinematographer on the project, and their close working relationship allowed for a seamless melding of vision and execution. Michael’s ability to capture the stark, eerie beauty of the film’s settings was crucial in creating the film’s haunting atmosphere. The visual style of the film—marked by moody lighting, tight framing, and a sense of claustrophobia—perfectly complements Jonathan’s storytelling, creating a cohesive and immersive experience for the audience. Michael was so much more than just the Cinematographer, and it’s wonderful to see such an intimate and supportive collaboration between two brothers who went from working at Publix and Chili’s together to making feature films.

Their father Rodrigo stepped in as Production Designer for this feature. Long being supportive morally to his boys, they started formally collaborating on the short film “The Horse and The Stag.” It’s a full circle moment for Rodrigo who once dreamed of being an architect or pursuing a creative career, he had to put it all aside to raise his family. Jonathan feels honored and grateful that he’s given his father a second chapter to finally utilize his deep creativity. Rodrigo clearly isn’t a nepo-father, his work in the film speaks for itself, with the home in which most of the action happens feeling like a character of its own.

The Cuartas family’s collaboration is not just a behind-the-scenes detail—it is woven into the fabric of the film itself. The themes of family loyalty, sacrifice, and the burdens we carry for those we love are central to the narrative of “My Heart Can’t Beat,” and these themes take on even greater resonance when viewed through the lens of the Cuartas family’s own collaborative process.

