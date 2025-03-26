There’s been a lot of buzz recently about Season 2 of the Apple Original TV show Severance. As the season wrapped up, there was chatter all around the internet about the season finale. It’s always fun when a series can create buzz, as it feels like buzz-worthy TV shows are few and far between these days. If you’re interested in how this series was edited, Apple has just posted a new video called Behind the Mac: Editing Severance.
Inside the minds behind Severance.
Severance, edited on Mac. Watch the full behind-the-scenes film – https://t.co/a2dNd5qjmn#Severance — Now Streaming pic.twitter.com/4zxkVpjh0L
— Apple TV (@AppleTV) March 26, 2025
I really want to watch it because as a Mac user myself, I love seeing these post-production workflows that all hinge around the Mac. but I can’t watch it yet because I haven’t finished Season 2. I’m looking at the different chapters of the YouTube video. I can tell there will be spoilers. 😬
- The Marching Band
- The Crib
- The Love Story
- The Music
- The Ending
But if you’ve seen the show, give it a watch.
If you’re the type that still likes to read, then Apple also has a detailed article that goes into the editing and post-production of the show. I enjoyed reading this with a careful eye toward what I thought might be a spoiler. And I don’t think anything was ruined for my future viewing. Editor and Emmy winner Geoffrey Richman breaks down his workflow, which includes multiple Macs, (including a Mac mini) and Avid Media Composer. For those that really want to get into the nitty-gritty, there is discussion about cutting 70 angles with multicam. This is the kind of in-the-weed stuff that editors really like.
I’ve seen some comments on TwitterX that people are surprised that this show was cut on Avid (and a Mac mini), but that is what the majority of all the high-end productions you watch on tv or at the movies use for their editing and post-production. And now that Media Composer is Apple Silicon native, I bet there are a lot of editors upgrading their old Intel systems to take advantage of the speed of the Apple Silicon Macs.
Being Apple, there’s always good social media commentary whenever they post a behind-the-scenes or making-of story like this for Severance.
interesting to see that Severance was EDITED on Macbook Pros, Mac Minis and iMacs. but alas… not on Final Cut Pro!
makes sense though. the FCP update from 10+ years ago confusingly eroded trust with Hollywood professionals.
if I were the head of Apple TV+ I’d try to figure… pic.twitter.com/dTRWOwMzXn
— finalcutgod (@finalcutgod) March 26, 2025
⬆️ Nah, I don’t agree with that one. A high-end production isn’t going to force creatives into using a certain tool; they’re going to let them choose the best tool for the job.
wait, they’re editing Severance on a Mac Mini?! pic.twitter.com/dhqCPj7Vvt
— Tom (@ByteReview) March 26, 2025
⬆️ Sure, they’re editing on the Mac mini. Besides the fact it’s quite a powerful machine, they’re going to be editing the show at a lower resolution and an offline codec, which makes editing buttery smooth and an M4 Mac Mini perfect for the job.
Even the Mac section of Apple’s website gets in on the fun. Now I’ve just got to wait for Season 3. And hopefully, I can get to the end of Season 2 long before that hits.
Interested in getting your own Lumon Terminal Pro Computer to refine some Macrodata? Click the link to discover more about the Terminal Pro! 💙 https://t.co/dFzzqnTijq pic.twitter.com/R9KchUgAT3
— Severance HQ (@lumonsindustry) March 26, 2025
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now