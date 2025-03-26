There’s been a lot of buzz recently about Season 2 of the Apple Original TV show Severance. As the season wrapped up, there was chatter all around the internet about the season finale. It’s always fun when a series can create buzz, as it feels like buzz-worthy TV shows are few and far between these days. If you’re interested in how this series was edited, Apple has just posted a new video called Behind the Mac: Editing Severance.

I really want to watch it because as a Mac user myself, I love seeing these post-production workflows that all hinge around the Mac. but I can’t watch it yet because I haven’t finished Season 2. I’m looking at the different chapters of the YouTube video. I can tell there will be spoilers. 😬

The Marching Band

The Crib

The Love Story

The Music

The Ending

But if you’ve seen the show, give it a watch.

If you’re the type that still likes to read, then Apple also has a detailed article that goes into the editing and post-production of the show. I enjoyed reading this with a careful eye toward what I thought might be a spoiler. And I don’t think anything was ruined for my future viewing. Editor and Emmy winner Geoffrey Richman breaks down his workflow, which includes multiple Macs, (including a Mac mini) and Avid Media Composer. For those that really want to get into the nitty-gritty, there is discussion about cutting 70 angles with multicam. This is the kind of in-the-weed stuff that editors really like.

I’ve seen some comments on TwitterX that people are surprised that this show was cut on Avid (and a Mac mini), but that is what the majority of all the high-end productions you watch on tv or at the movies use for their editing and post-production. And now that Media Composer is Apple Silicon native, I bet there are a lot of editors upgrading their old Intel systems to take advantage of the speed of the Apple Silicon Macs.

Being Apple, there’s always good social media commentary whenever they post a behind-the-scenes or making-of story like this for Severance.

⬆️ Nah, I don’t agree with that one. A high-end production isn’t going to force creatives into using a certain tool; they’re going to let them choose the best tool for the job.

⬆️ Sure, they’re editing on the Mac mini. Besides the fact it’s quite a powerful machine, they’re going to be editing the show at a lower resolution and an offline codec, which makes editing buttery smooth and an M4 Mac Mini perfect for the job.

Even the Mac section of Apple’s website gets in on the fun. Now I’ve just got to wait for Season 3. And hopefully, I can get to the end of Season 2 long before that hits.