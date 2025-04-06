Matthews is exhibiting much more than grip gear at NAB. With a dynamic display of lighting in action, the booth will display Chimera’s solutions and that includes accessories as Chimera’s Dinkum.

Chimera’s Dinkum integrated system of adaptable and rugged no-tool arms are designed to support gear for filmmakers, videographers, photographers, musicians and creators of all kinds.

Based in Colorado, lighting pioneer Chimera, has been innovating and handcrafting professional photography and cinematography lighting for 45 years. Their world-class Panel Frames, Lightbanks, POP Banks, Octas and other professional light modifier on display at Matthews booth will demonstrate how the line adds extra lighting control and artistry to state-of-the-art fixtures. Also featured will be Panel Frames the ultra-lightweight and easy-to-assemble fabric and frame system for diffusing, reflecting, and blocking light.

In addition to showing Chimera’s lighting solutions. Matthews put a spotlight on Chimera’s Dinkum integrated system of adaptable and rugged no-tool Arms designed to support gear for filmmakers, videographers, photographers, musicians and creators of all kinds. You may have seen this type of accessory before (in fact I’ve used, for years, a couple of similar accessories as part of my lighting kit) but these are Chimera’s Dinkum.

Essential to the Dinkum difference, the company says, “is an ingenious pull apart/squeeze together interlocking segment system, allowing for quick adjustments and secure mounting of cameras, lights, microphones, phones, and other necessities. Users can self-customize the length of the rugged, flexible Arms tool-free by simply popping them apart, inserting or deleting links, and pressing them back together.”

The Dinkum ActionPod and ActionPod PRO provide quick, secure, micro-adjustable, options for mounting compact digital cameras and other devices to everyday objects like trees, bike handles, car doors, ski poles, doorframes, backpacks, and tabletops. Equipped with a clamp, threaded top, and the Dinkum adjustable-length Arm, the system is a quick, convenient alternative to tripods, locking arms, adhesive bases, or suction mounts. The difference between the two? ActionPod attaches to surfaces up to 1.5″ thick, while the PRO offers a larger spring clamp, accommodating surfaces up to 2,” and with a longer arm, offers greater placement flexibility.

Made of anti-reflective coated aluminum, the CINE Lens Shade/French Flag with Clamp protects against stray light and harsh reflections. The 12″ x 8″ aluminum flag is mounted on a 15-link 16″ Dinkum Arm, which easily secures to a camera or stand via a strong spring-clamp base that’s complete with non-scratch padded jaws. Interchangeable with other Dinkum Systems heads and bases, this versatile essential even doubles as a rain/mist lens shield, when needed.

For pro audio technicians, engineers and roadies, documentary filmmakers, and on-the-go podcasters, there’s the bendable FlexiMount which features a 3/8″-16 threaded mount. This handy solution affixes easily to surfaces like tables, C-stands, lighting grids, and drum kits. Its large custom spring clamp accommodates mounting surfaces up to 2″ thick, providing a secure base for the adjustable 9-link, 12″ long arm.

Dinkum’s Clamp-to-Clamp device provides versatility with a super-strong 2” spring clamp on one end and a slightly smaller 1” clamp on the other, connected by a 13-link modular arm. The different clamp sizes enable secure attachment to a variety of surfaces, making it useful for holding macro photography items, audio/video receivers, transmitters, flashlights, cables, and microphones.

Dinkum’s other holding accessories include the 2-inch Clamping Top, which attaches to Dinkum Adjustable Arms to position reflectors, mics, boom poles and cables. The handy Adapter Screw coverts a 1/4″-20 to 3/8″-16 thread. And for hold-anywhere support of mobile devices Dinkum smartphone and tablet mounts combine with the ActionPod, ActionPod PRO and FlexiMount, for secure, adjustable support.

