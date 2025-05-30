As amaran’s first lighting solution purpose-built for the desktop, the amaran Verge & Verge Max represent more than just new tools, they mark a meaningful expansion of the amaran ecosystem.

The amaran Verge series now introduced by the company brings soft, true-to-life lighting into spaces where bulky softboxes and traditional gear simply don’t fit.

A pioneer of lighting tools for creators, amaran released at the end of December 2024 the amaran Go, an ultra-compact, MagSafe-compatible two-way mini LED phone light for aspiring content creators. Now the company moves to a new area as it announces the launch of the amaran Verge and Verge Max – rectangular and circular bi-color edge-lit panel lights designed for creators filming, streaming, or working from a desk or within compact home studios.

Built for a new generation of creators who spend hours on camera in smaller, permanent setups, the amaran Verge series brings soft, true-to-life lighting into spaces where bulky softboxes and traditional gear simply don’t fit. With intuitive front-facing controls, wireless integration via the amaran App and Stream Deck plugin, and flexible mounting options that blend seamlessly into any workspace, the amaran Verge series delivers a streamlined, eye-safe lighting experience tailored to how creators work today.

The announcement made by amaran is not an isolated event, as we’ve seen, and mentioned here at ProVideo Coalition, solutions from different companies designed for tabletop photography/video and for content creators working in tight spaces: the new 5” Pocket C-Stand with 1/4-20 adapter, the right size C-Stand for tabletop work from Matthews, announced at the start of 2025, is a good example of how companies are creating solutions that cater for the needs of a different type of users or work.

Another good example shared here at ProVideo Coalition comes from Lightbridge, known for its precision reflectors, that in November 2024 introduced its latest offering for the photography community: the TableTop Essentials Kit, the first product from the Lightbridge Photography line. Also falling into the same category of tools that can be used for tabletop photography is the new Sony GP-VPT3 grip with RMT-VP2 wireless remote, announced May 2025, or the Lowel EGO LED light, a desktop light for video and photography, launched in 2021.

With the new amaran Verge Series, amaran’s first lighting solution purpose-built for the desktop, the company joins the ranks of brands offering tools for tabletop enthusiasts… and all those who need to use lighting in spaces not adequate for larger lighting solutions. The new Verge and Verge Max represent more than just new tools, they mark a meaningful expansion of the amaran ecosystem, empowering a broader community of content creators to take control of their lighting without compromising on comfort, flexibility, or creative quality.

Here is more information about the new Verge and Verge Max:

amaran Verge

The amaran Verge is a bi-color, rectangular edge-lit panel light built for desktop-based creators

– from livestreamers, gamers, vloggers, and social media influencers to remote workers – who need soft, reliable lighting for long sessions at their desk. Creators will love features like:

Unlike many desktop panels that lack physical knobs or rely on hard-to-reach rear controls, the amaran Verge is the first of its kind to feature front-facing controls – delivering instant access to brightness and color temperature. For deeper customization, creators can fine-tune their lighting wirelessly using the amaran Desktop App or integrate it into their Stream Deck for real-time adjustments and effect triggers. Soft, True-to-Life Lighting: Wrapped with edge-lit LEDs, the amaran Verge produces a soft, even glow that gently wraps around your face, minimizing harsh shadows while enhancing natural skin tones. Whether used for streaming, recording, or showcasing products, it ensures you and your content look their best.

amaran Verge Max

The amaran Verge Max takes those same core features into a circular, 55cm (22-inch) form, delivering the softness and flattering diffusion of a traditional COB and softbox setup – without the bulk. Whether recording against walls, in corners, or from compact home studios, the amaran Verge Max is ideal for creators who need to maximize space without compromising on studio-quality output.

Space-Saving, Softbox Quality: At just 3.6cm thick, the amaran Verge Max recreates the same soft, even diffusion of a traditional softbox setup in a panel that’s only 9% of the depth of the amaran COB 60x S paired with an amaran Light Dome Mini SE. And with an optional Light Control Grid, creators can further shape and control spill for precise, studio-quality results with minimal visual intrusion.

At just 3.6cm thick, the amaran Verge Max recreates the same soft, even diffusion of a traditional softbox setup in a panel that’s only 9% of the depth of the amaran COB 60x S paired with an amaran Light Dome Mini SE. And with an optional Light Control Grid, creators can further shape and control spill for precise, studio-quality results with minimal visual intrusion. Customized Mounting with amaran Verge Lock: Equipped with the same quick-locking amaran Verge Lock system, the amaran Verge Max offers precise, flexible positioning for any setup. Use the included Desk Clamp to mount the light at the edge of your desk, where a 360º swing arm and 180º pan and tilt control let you dial in the perfect angle. For more traditional studio configurations, it can also be mounted on a standard 5/8-inch baby pin light stand using the optional Stand Adapter.

Designed with the same creator-first controls as the amaran Verge, the amaran Verge Max adds a built-in display screen that shows your exact brightness and color temperature values at a glance. Adjust settings quickly using the front-facing knobs, or take full control wirelessly with the amaran App or Stream Deck plugin — whichever best fits your workflow. Soft on the Eyes for All-Day Creation: Like the amaran Verge, the amaran Verge Max is RG0-certified for eye safety and long-session comfort – ideal for extended shoots and full-day setups in small studios. Whether filming talking head content, hosting livestreams, or showcasing products on camera, creators can light with confidence knowing their setup won’t introduce visual fatigue, glare, or flicker.

The amaran Verge, Verge Max, and accessories are now available for purchase from local authorized dealers or directly through amaran’s official online stores. Customers in the US or Canada can also purchase directly from amarancreators.com.

amaran Verge: $79 USD

amaran Verge Max Kit: $259 USD (Estimated US & Canada Shipping: Early June)

amaran Desk Stand: $35 USD

amaran Verge Desk Clamp Stand: $65 USD (Estimated US & Canada Shipping: Early June)

amaran Verge Stand Adapter: $30 USD (Estimated US & Canada Shipping: Early June)

amaran Verge Max Light Control Grid: $35 USD (Estimated US & Canada Shipping: Early June)

Customers in the US and Canada can save 5% when purchasing any Verge or Verge Max light together with a compatible mounting accessory — available exclusively through amaran’s official online stores.