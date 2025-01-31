Getting the right equipment for tabletop photography is not always easy, but Matthews Studio Equipment has made it easier with the updated Pocket C-Stand.

If you’re familiar with the regular size C-stands from Matthews, here is something you might want to look at: the new Matthews 5” Pocket C-Stand with 1/4-20 adapter, the right size C-Stand for tabletop work.

Matthews is back with a new spin on a pint-sized favorite: the 5” Pocket C-Stand now with a ¼”-20 adapter. The company has been supporting productions of all sizes for more than half a century, and now introduces this small yet mighty authentic C-stand, which those who regularly do tabletop work, be it photography, video, stop motion or miniatures (or flowers, if I may add…) may want to add to their toolkit, for, the company says, “small adjustments that make for big results.”

The small sized C-stand is designed for creative professionals working with small to micro products in small to micro spaces. It’s a good addition to small tripods and other equipment used for tabletop work, as it offers professional-grade support in a compact size. The 5” Pocket C-Stand maintains all the key features of its full-sized counterpart in a scaled-down, highly functional package. With a height adjustment from 6″ to 18″, this miniature stand is ideal for tabletop setups or small-scale image capture. Designed with a rugged steel build, the stand includes a double riser and a folding leg, providing enhanced stability and flexibility for diverse shooting environments, including on uneven surfaces.

The updated design features larger, user-friendly t-handles embossed with the Matthews “M” logo, along with a detachable ¼”-20 screw for flexible mounting of cameras, phone holders, mini LED panels, and a variety of accessories, making it handier than ever. For precise control, Pocket C-Stands feature two fully functional aluminum grip heads, equipped with 3/16″ holes, perfect for supporting standard dot and finger flags or scrims. A flat spot on the 3/16″ mounting surface prevents mounted items from rolling.

This scaled-down replica of the iconic C-Stand delivers all the function and durability you’d expect from Matthews, making it the perfect addition to any mini production setup — or a thoughtful gift for film professionals, photographers, and content creators. The miniature C-Stand is available in black powdercoat (for the first time packaged separately), or the popular chrome version.

The new Pocket C-Stands arrive just in time for fresh starts and new projects in 2025, delivering Matthews’ renowned quality at an affordable MSRP of $105. Matthews family of C-Stands and full line of top renowned grip gear is available through the company’s worldwide dealer network.