Easily mount your mover light to any industry standard light stand or clamp with the new product from Matthews, the $199.00 Moving Light Stand Adapter, revealed at LDI.

Matthews shows at LDI 2024 the smart alternative to jury-rigging that converts Mover Light mounts or brackets to a Jr or baby pin receiver: the Moving Light Stand Adapter “Cotone Mount”.

Matthews Studio Equipment, known for the heftiest hardware, has a new solution to simplify mounting live production moving lights to standard grip equipment. The new Moving Light Stand Adapter “Cotone Mount” is compatible with today’s industry standard moving fixtures from Chauvet, Elation, Martin, Robe, and more; as well as all popular industry stands and lifts. With the new Adapter, set up is quicker, intuitive and secure.

The new solution is on display at LDI 2024, the leading conference & trade show for the live entertainment industry, hosting designers, manufacturers & technology pros for business & training. Attendees of the show at Las Vegas Convention Center can see the Moving Light Stand Adapter “Cotone Mount” first at LDI booth #1572 during the event, which ends on December 10.

Here is what Matthews says about its new product:

The Moving Light Stand Adapter “Cotone Mount” is a game-changing solution for live production setups, allowing you to mount industry “Mover Lights” to hardware and stands that use industry standard 5/8” Baby and 1-1/8” Junior mounts. The mount features a dual-slotted plate for light brackets ranging from 3.67” to 11.50”. The knurled jr pin ensures a slip- free grip, while an additional safety hole accommodates cotter or lynch pins for added stability. With straightforward mounting hardware and the ability to attach to any motion picture jr receiver or baby pin, this innovative mount expands your options for seamless, professional rigging of Mover Lights in any production environment.

The T-shaped Adapter is constructed of durable steel, permanently welded, and finished in black zinc. Its dual-slotted plate (3.67” min. – 11.50” max.) accepts a range of mounting hardware to suit the job and includes a nut, bolt, and washer for secure mounting. The knurled Baby Pin is hard welded to the apex of the “T” for ultra durability. A threaded insert for the T-Handle and Safety hole for a Cotter or Lynch Pin offer a secure hold. Weighing about 4-lbs/1.8kgs, this essential hardware can support lights up to 250-lbs/113kgs.

The Moving Light Stand Adapter is already being beta tested on productions. Gaffer Mondrian Hernandez calls the Moving Light Stand Adapter “an incredibly versatile mount! It allows for mounting different sizes of movers as the head mount screws can slide to accommodate various spacing profiles of different movers. It is the perfect companion for mounting movers on Air Climbers.”

Set Lighting Technician Quinn attests, “By utilizing Matthew’s Moving Light Stand Adapter, we were able to confidently rig heavy-duty moving heads with ease. This adapter, combined with the Air Climber, allowed us to elevate these fixtures up to 25 feet, providing a secure and reliable solution for our lighting needs.”

The Moving Light Stand Adapter may be purchased in the United States and Canada exclusively through Blue Planet at: https://www.lightscapelcp.com/.