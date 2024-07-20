Designed in cooperation with Local 80 Operator and Patriot Camera Cars owner Aaron Hammel, the Patriot Wrench is a single tool solution for most cranking, tightening and wrenching scenarios.

Matthews Studio Equipment announces new Patriot Wrench, a breakthrough tool for on set efficiency that combines 7 of the most common cutouts for the professional rigging industry into one low profile tool.

When you think that everything has been invented… Matthews Studio Equipment introduces a new product that changes… everything. The Patriot Wrench is such a product and another example of MSE’s collaboration with professionals in the industry to deliver, as the company says, “innovative

grip equipment that promotes efficiency and safety.”

Designed in cooperation with Local 80 Operator and Patriot Camera Cars owner Aaron Hammel, the Patriot Wrench is the most recent example coming from a company that is committed to “delivering reliability, quality, and education for all.” The versatile Matthews Patriot Wrench combines the seven most common, industry specific cutouts intended to work with standard grip and lighting equipment across the gamut, so professionals have a single tool solution for most cranking, tightening and wrenching scenarios.

The Matthews Patriot Wrench combine all that into one low profile tool that is fabricated from 6061-T6 aluminum and is hardcoat type 3 anodized to ensure a lightweight yet durable tool that is a robust addition to a grip’s supplies. Wing nuts, hex nuts and square bolts can be easily adjusted with this thoughtfully designed wrench. A lanyard hole is featured to ensure grid clamps, pipe clamps, bale blocks and more are safely configured when working overhead.

The patent pending wrench offers an alternative to carrying bulky multi-tool accessories or sets of wrenches. The Patriot Wrench features a low-profile wingnut wrench, four hex nut cutouts–7/8” (22mm), 9/16” (14mm), 1/2” (12mm) and 3/8” (9mm)–and two square nut cutouts for pipe clamps in 5/16” (8mm) and 1/2″ (12mm) sizes. According to MSE, it works with Wingnut Clamps,Grid Clamps (Cheeseboro/Scaff Clamps), Pipe Clamps, Bale Blocks/TVMPs,Theatrical C-Clamps,Common Hex Nuts/Bolts (7/8”, 9/16”, 1/2″, 3/8”) and Common Square Nuts/Bolts (1/2”, 5/16”).

The new Patriot Wrench from Matthews Studio Equipment costs $45.00. The tool features a lanyard hole that offers options for safe securement to wrist, body or toolbelt, ensuring the Patriot Wrench is never far from reach.