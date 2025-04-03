Matthews Studio Equipment will have its latest gear on display at NAB 2025, but the company is also debuting at the show two new nail-on mounting plates.

Middle MAX Menace, Air Climber, MICROGrip, and Litemover, all will be at MSE’s booth at NAB 2025. But there is another – good – reason to visit Matthews Studio Equipment space at the event.

Hollywood’s original grip company is inviting competitors to stop by NAB booth #N2031 to take a swing at Matthew’s Great Grip Putt-Off putting green obstacle course complete with riggable POV putters for a wow-em view and prizes for winners who clear the green.

On display two Middle MAX Menace Arms will work in a tandem goalpost setup thanks to MAX 720 Pipe Adapters to support an array of small lights. Like the larger MAX Menace®, the more compact Middle MAX can travel fully assembled inside a standard cargo van. With a payload cap of 150-lbs/68kg and amazing reach 5.49m/18-ft high and down to 1.83m/6-ft below grade, Middle MAX arms in to hold lights, reflectors, cameras or set dressing from its compact base.

MSE will also sport two Air Climber pneumatically controlled, modular grip and lighting stands which safely raise lights and camera rigs 25 feet/7.62 meters! The pair will be setup in goalpost configuration complete with a 20’ stick of truss. Atop it, will be a slew of fixtures: lightbanks, spots, and an overhead camera pointed straight down, as well as Grip Rail telescoping adjustable pipe mounting solution, in candlestick mode.

To show the most efficient and safe way to position popular lights and reflectors up to 220-lbs./100kg, Erno Das’ Litemover, universal remote head, will run through its paces. Now more versatile, it will feature a new adapter for Creamsouce Vortex 24 mounted on Matthew’s Low Boy Vator III Crank stand.

For mounting today’s industry standard moving lights from Chauvet, Elation, Martin, Robe, etc, and all popular industry stands and lifts, there’s MSE’s new “Cotone Mount” Moving Light Stand Adapter. This rugged mount converts a standard Omega-style Bracket to a 1-1/8” Jr Pin or 5/8” Baby Receiver, ready for quick and secure mounting on standard grip equipment.

Broadcasters who think small, can see Matthew’s MICROGrip accessories, a simple solution to holding and positioning tiny shooting equipment. Options include a full-featured MICROGrip head (1.25″/32mm dia.) and tapped 3/8″/0.95cm rods of various lengths, optimized for tabletop and miniature work. Plus debuting at the show will be two new nail-on mounting plates for even more versatility.

To get NAB passes or for more information visit: www.msegrip.com.