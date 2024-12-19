Available in three sizes—15 lbs, 25 lbs, and 35 lbs—RoadBags are rugged and versatile, making them ideal for productions requiring gear that’s easy to pack and deploy. Just add sand…

The new RoadBags from MSE are portable fillable sandbags for on-the-go stability, designed to meet the demands of production professionals. They are also a good – and practical – suggestion if you’re after an affordable gift for the Christmas season.

Crafted from Matthews’ signature black Cordura fabric, RoadBags are built to withstand the toughest conditions, whether in the studio or out in the field. The inner pockets feature spill-proof lining, ensuring maximum durability. Once sand is added to the pouches, the RoadBags’ double-Velcro enclosure provides a secure seal to minimize leaks yet makes them easy to load for work and unload the contents for lightweight transport.

These new durable fillable sandbags, available in three sizes, deliver reliable, travel-friendly support for on set or on location, designed to meet the demands of production professionals. Designed to pair seamlessly with Matthews’ RoadRags, RoadRags II, RoadFlags II, and Trio C+ Kit these sandbags are an essential companion for any production setup… by just adding sand!

Each RoadBag is equipped with a D-ring, secured by Matthews-branded durable webbing, allowing the bag to be used as a counterweight or for lofty fixture setups. The webbing also doubles as a convenient handle for easy placement on set.

Priced at $27.00, RoadBags are now available for purchase through Matthews Studio Equipment authorized dealers worldwide. They make for a nice Christmas gift suggestion for the filmmaker you love.