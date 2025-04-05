Even though Blackmagic has always offered AF-S, now for the first time it is beginning to offer different variations of continuous autofocus, object and face tracking.

At NAB 2025, Blackmagic has announced its first continuous autofocus. A very popular feature requested by some users since Blackmagic first offered its first camera several years ago, this is not a new camera model, but a free ßeta firmware update initially for the existing Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K, as long as you have and use a compatible electronic lens with internal motors for focusing. Ahead, our friends at Team 2 Films make their initial evaluation in a video, where they use Panasonic 24-105mm f4 and Panasonic 70-200mm f4 lenses. Team 2 Films also clarifies the autofocus sub options currently offered with the initial ßeta firmware, which include AF-S (Autofocus Single), AF-C (Autofocus Continuous), Object Tracking and Face Tracking.

Team 2 Films clarifies that this is not a review, but a technology demonstration. Team 2 Films speculatively manages expectations about the new functions and deserve our applause for so accurately and diplomatically they do so, regarding Blackmagic’s first generation of its first ßeta for continuous autofocus. Thanks Blackmagic and Team2 Films!

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses by subscribing to my bulletins.

In English:

Email bulletins, bulletins.AllanTepper.com

In Telegram, t.me/TecnoTurBulletins

Twitter (bilingual), AllanLTepper

En castellano:

Boletines por correo electrónico, boletines.AllanTepper.com

En Telegram, t.me/boletinesdeAllan

Twitter (bilingüe), AllanLTepper

Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and also visit AllanTepper.com and radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure

Blackmagic Design has not paid for this article. Blackmagic has sent Allan Tépper units for review. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.