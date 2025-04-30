Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen and Michael Kammes are back from NAB 2025, and they got together to reflect on their experiences at the show, which was a bit smaller than recent editions. They discussed the reasons for this drop as well as an overall vibe that benefitted from its slightly reduced size, allowing for easier networking and navigation. Various technological advancements were showcased at NAB, but the changes with AI integration and cloud services stuck out to the group.

“This year it was, ‘oh sh*t, that actually works now,’” said Hinsen.

One Cool Thing:

Kaite: The Horror Section (crowdfunding a movie studio) https://republic.com/horrorsection

Michael: Chat with your past meetings locally – https://fathom.video + Transcript + GPT4 All with cloud or local models.

Scott: U2:UV https://thesphere.com/shows/v-u2-immersive-concert-film

