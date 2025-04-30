Art of the Frame

Art of the Frame Podcast: The Alan Smithee Round Table – Insights and Updates from NAB 2025

Art of the Frame Podcast: The Alan Smithee Round Table – Insights and Updates from NAB 2025 1
Profile Picture
Art of the Frame
April 30, 2025
Comment

Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen and Michael Kammes are back from NAB 2025, and they got together to reflect on their experiences at the show, which was a bit smaller than recent editions. They discussed the reasons for this drop as well as an overall vibe that benefitted from its slightly reduced size, allowing for easier networking and navigation. Various technological advancements were showcased at NAB, but the changes with AI integration and cloud services stuck out to the group.

“This year it was, ‘oh sh*t, that actually works now,’” said Hinsen.

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes and, please leave a review so more people can find our show!

Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/artofthecut/support

 

One Cool Thing:

Kaite: The Horror Section (crowdfunding a movie studio) https://republic.com/horrorsection

Michael: Chat with your past meetings locally –  https://fathom.video + Transcript + GPT4 All with cloud or local models.

Scott:  U2:UV https://thesphere.com/shows/v-u2-immersive-concert-film

NAB discussion links:

https://www.instagram.com/provideocoalition/

https://rbr.com/nab-show-reveals-2025-attendance-schedules-2026-affair/

https://www.provideocoalition.com/nab-2025-wrap-up-ai-the-cloud-monitors-drives-and-kyno/

https://www.shootonline.com/shoot_column/nab-show-unveils-2025-product-of-the-year-and-project-of-the-year-awards-winners/

https://www.quickture.com

https://caraoneai.us

https://amove.io

https://cree8.io

https://pro.sony/en_LV/products/ptz-auto-framing-camera/brc-am7

https://colorfront.com

https://ventanadesign.com/product

https://flandersscientific.com/XMP550/ and https://flandersscientific.com/XMP650/

https://cyme.io/products/peakto

https://www.lucidlink.com

https://www.suitestudios.io

https://iodyne.com/promini/

 

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
NAB 2025 nab2025

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like