At NAB 2025, Panasonic showcased an impressive lineup of innovative products, reinforcing its commitment to revolutionizing professional production workflows. From compact box cameras to powerful camcorders and sophisticated software suites, Panasonic’s latest gear is designed to meet diverse creative and technical needs.

Starting with the UB-10 box camera, Panasonic delivers a remarkably compact yet feature-rich solution ideal for live production environments. Despite its small form factor, the UB-10 includes built-in ND filters and robust streaming capabilities via NDI support. Notably, it fully integrates with Panasonic’s HRP 1010 paint box, simplifying precise color matching across multiple cameras. This means filmmakers and broadcasters can effortlessly achieve consistent visual quality, particularly beneficial in complex multi-camera setups. The UB-10 further impresses with compatibility for the Panasonic Lumix 45-175 lens and convenient one-touch color profile matching with the popular UE60 camera.

Expanding on the capabilities of the UB-10, the new UB-150 box camera raises the bar significantly by introducing a full-frame sensor, ideal for achieving beautiful, cinematic shallow depth of field effects. Enhancing operational versatility, the UB-150 integrates smoothly with the forthcoming Movicom G2 head, enabling precise, dynamic camera movements suitable for high-end broadcast and film productions. This powerful combination promises exceptional visual results alongside superior operational control, marking the UB-150 as a top-tier tool for demanding production scenarios.

For those favoring traditional camcorders, Panasonic introduced the AG-C370, a professional-grade solution emphasizing robust connectivity and operational flexibility. The AG-C370 supports 12G-SDI for long-distance, high-quality video transmission and includes four-channel audio inputs, greatly expanding recording options. It also comes pre-installed with NDI, streamlining live broadcasting and streaming tasks. Additionally, Panasonic’s implementation of autofocus with advanced tracking capabilities ensures subjects remain sharp and well-framed, significantly reducing operational stress during fast-paced shoots.

Complementing the AG-C370 is the ultra-compact AG-C20, Panasonic’s smallest-ever 4K 60 camcorder, engineered for portability without compromising professional features. The AG-C20 offers dual SD card slots, reliable XLR audio inputs, and versatile 3G-SDI output. Notably, it incorporates flexible USB-C power delivery, ideal for extended field operations where traditional power sources might be limited. This camcorder provides a practical solution for independent creators and mobile productions requiring professional quality in a compact form.

Rounding out Panasonic’s impressive NAB showcase is the innovative Media Production Suite, designed to simplify and enhance production workflows using cutting-edge AI technology. This software suite incorporates advanced tools such as automatic framing, intelligent background removal without the need for traditional green screens, and automated camera switching driven by sophisticated AI algorithms. Such capabilities allow creators to achieve polished, professional broadcasts with significantly reduced complexity, labor, and setup time.

Collectively, Panasonic’s offerings at NAB 2025 significantly elevate the creative and operational possibilities for filmmakers and broadcasters alike, demonstrating a clear vision for the future of content production technology.