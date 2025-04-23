LucidLink used the NAB Show this year to announce its next generation platform, a release the company says will “redefine” the future of cloud collaboration for creative teams. LucidLink spotlighted a slate of new capabilities—mobile apps for iOS and Android, in-browser Filespace browsing, enterprise grade Dynamic Tiering, an AWS backed default storage layer (now purchasable through AWS Marketplace), and expanded SAML single signon—that together aim to streamline production for organizations of every size.

Why LucidLink matters

LucidLink’s core idea is deceptively simple: stream the exact bytes an application requests from object storage instead of syncing whole files, so even a 100 GB camera card feels “local” when you mount the Filespace. Blocks you touch are cached on your SSD for instant re-reads while untouched media stays in the cloud, shrinking both transfer times and local footprint.

All data is encrypted on the client and remains encrypted in flight and at rest; LucidLink calls this a zero-knowledge model because even it can’t see customer files or reset lost keys. Editors therefore get SAN-like performance without VPNs, and IT gets audit-ready controls without standing up petabytes of on-prem NAS.

LucidLink streams files in small, parallel chunks and fills a smart local cache ahead of your play-head, so a long playback session normally feels like local storage—as long as your line can deliver roughly the same sustained throughput the codec requires. The system only stumbles when available bandwidth plus cache size can’t keep pace, and even then you can cure most hiccups by increasing the cache, switching to proxies, or “pinning” key clips so they live 100% on your SSD. (A single-stream 4K ProRes LT needs ~100 Mbps; any home fiber or office gig-link clears that head-room.)

NAB 2025 highlights

Mobile & browser access everywhere

iOS & Android preview

A read-only app (write support later this year) puts entire Filespaces in your pocket.

Web-based Filespace (beta)

This lets approvers grab or drop assets with nothing to install. These options remove the last “install-the-desktop-client” friction for agencies and freelancers.

Dynamic Tiering

Enterprise customers can now blend “hot” and “cool” S3 storage classes behind the same mount; active clips stay fast, while idle archives slide to cheaper tiers automatically. This is a significant step forward in mitigating the complexity and cost involved with cloud storage tiers.

AWS-first backbone & Marketplace listing

LucidLink’s default service now rides egress-free AWS S3 for predictable latency, and organizations can pay out of existing cloud commitments via a new AWS Marketplace offer.

Enterprise security & admin controls

SAML-based Single Sign-On

Expands identity-provider coverage beyond Okta/Azure AD, including the Android app.

A new “Admin” role

This lets IT delegate user management without exposing billing or delete rights.

MFA and custom snapshot schedules

These are on the 2025 road map.

Why post-production teams should care

Editors can now start rough-cutting 8K ProRes clips from a hotel Wi-Fi (well—let’s be honest—probably not a hotel room at peak hour in the middle of NAB week), reviewers can sign-off in a browser, and the finance department finally has a knob to rein in cloud-storage spend—all while IT has the tools to keep keys, roles and logs under strict control.

The bottom line

NAB 2025 showed LucidLink maturing from a creative-team favorite into a serious enterprise platform: mobile ubiquity, automatic tiering, SSO, and AWS hooks deliver both flexibility and governance. For anyone juggling terabytes of camera originals across geographies, the update means fewer shuttle drives, faster dailies, and a storage bill that finally matches real usage.