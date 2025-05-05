At NAB 2025, Nanlite and Nanlux unveiled two groundbreaking products, each distinctly tailored to meet specific filmmaking demands, highlighting innovation in portable lighting and high-output professional fixtures.

At the Nanlite booth, attendees eagerly gathered around the compact yet powerful PavoTube II 6XR. This new addition to Nanlite’s acclaimed tube lighting lineup features eight individually controllable RGBWW pixels, bringing sophisticated and dynamic lighting effects into a surprisingly compact form. At just 25cm in length and weighing only 270 grams, it’s perfectly suited for filmmakers who need precision lighting in tight or challenging locations. The extensive color temperature range—from 2700K to a striking 12,000K—paired with an impressively detailed ±150 green-magenta shift capability, ensures filmmakers have ultimate control over their lighting aesthetics.

The PavoTube II 6XR further elevates user experience through built-in CRMX wireless control and versatile pixel-based effects, enabling effortless synchronization across multiple lights. Another standout feature was the uniquely designed protective charging case. Built specifically to address on-location needs, the case charges up to eight PavoTube fixtures simultaneously via electronic contacts, simplifying the preparation process on set. With a robust IP67 rating, the case is both dust-tight and water-resistant, and its rugged, flame-retardant build makes it a reliable companion even in the toughest environments. Filmmakers will appreciate how quickly and easily the case enables set-up and teardown, greatly enhancing workflow efficiency.

Meanwhile, Nanlux showcased their powerful Evoke 5000B, a heavyweight contender for professional cinematic lighting. This impressive 5000-watt bi-color LED spotlight drew significant attention, particularly due to its revolutionary Nebula B4 LED Engine technology. Matching—and in some cases surpassing—the illumination capability of conventional 9kW HMI fixtures, the Evoke 5000B offers filmmakers unprecedented lighting power combined with flexibility and precision.

Designed specifically for large-scale productions, the Evoke 5000B covers an expansive color temperature range from 2700K to 6500K, paired with sophisticated ±80 green-magenta adjustments to guarantee exceptional color accuracy and consistency. Its robust build features an IP66 rating for superior weather resistance, making it capable of reliable performance even under harsh outdoor filming conditions. Integration into existing production setups is seamless with built-in wireless DMX control and compatibility with Nanlux’s extensive accessory ecosystem.

One notable advantage of the Evoke 5000B is its all-in-one design, integrating the power supply and controller into the fixture body, significantly reducing setup complexity and production logistics. The durable construction and practical design of the Evoke 5000B promise long-term dependability and efficiency, positioning it as a must-have tool for professional cinematographers and lighting technicians.

With these two innovative products, Nanlite and Nanlux demonstrated their commitment to pushing boundaries in filmmaking technology—offering targeted, advanced solutions that cater distinctly to the varied needs of filmmakers, from indie creators working in compact spaces to large-scale professional productions demanding unparalleled power and precision.