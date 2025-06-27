Lightweight and modular, the reinvented Chimera V-Flat Panel Frame Kit is an ultra-durable alternative to traditional foam-core setups, designed to offers professional performance both in the studio and on the move.

Built on Chimera’s industry-trusted Panel Frames, the new V-Flat Panel Frame Kit is a modern solution to bulky, fragile gator board and foam core. Designed to withstand the demands of production life, it does not compromise portability and is designed for versatility in any scenario. Each kit includes two robust frames, reversible white/black fabric panels, and three clips that join the panels together in seconds. Packed neatly in a rugged duffle, the V-Flat Kit is travel-ready — whether across town or across continents.

The way the frame folds reminds me of a solution I’ve used for years, the Joe McNally Skylite Rapid Diffuser With Masks, from Manfrotto, part of the Joe McNally Signature Range, which is a rigid aluminium frame that folds in much the same way as the one from Chimera, making it easy to carry. With seven mask strips, griphead included and quick and easy to assemble, the accessory is designed for the location photographer who needs lighting control in the most demanding situations.

The reinvented Chimera V-Flat Panel Frame Kit offers the same type of experience, but this lightweight and modular accessory is introduced as an ultra-durable alternative to traditional foam-core setups. Designed to offer professional performance both in the studio and on the move, this modular, travel-ready solution isn’t just for bounce or negative fill, as its modular design allows creators to use panels individually, in pairs, or expand the system with additional frames to create extended backgrounds or bigger bounce walls.

With its interchangeable textile “rags,” users can easily switch from black to white to silver—or even custom options—depending on their lighting or background needs. Thanks to its use of 5/8″ tubing it is designed to be second nature for lighting crew to grab the frame with standard tools like grip heads. This can be especially useful when the need is to hold it in place for outdoor use, or to rig small lights from the frame itself.Top of Form

The V-Flat Kit delivers clean, consistent results without the hassle of duct tape, warped boards, or last-minute workarounds. Built to survive the rigors of set life and elevate any shoot, it’s a go-to tool for image-makers who demand professional results anywhere.

The Chimera V-Flat Panel Frame Kit includes two 42” x 82” Panel Frames, each pre-fitted with a reversible white/black fire retardant fabric panel, three clips for joining, and a durable duffle bag for easy transport and storage. The white side reflects light, while the black side offers effective light blocking—instantly adding versatility to any toolkit. As with all Chimera made-in-the-U.S.A. professional gear, the V-Flat Panel Frame Kit provides robust construction, and proprietary cleanable textiles—all backed by a 5-year warranty.

The Chimera V-Flat Panel Frame Kit is distributed by Matthews Studio Equipment and available from Matthews dealers around the world.