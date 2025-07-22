Adobe Insights

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Export Markers as an HTML file

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Export Markers as an HTML file 9

TL;DR: A fast contact sheet and list of Markers

Profile Picture
Scott Simmons
July 22, 2025
Comment

Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition.

Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Export Markers as an HTML file 10

Have you ever had a large selection of Markers carefully crafted and curated in Adobe Premiere Pro, and wanted to create a contact sheet to view them at a glance?

It’s easier than you might think and exporting Markers as an HTML file is a fast way to do just that.

First, head to File > Export > Markers…

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Export Markers as an HTML file 11

This brings up the Marker export dialog box.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Export Markers as an HTML file 12

While there’s several export options for Markers, (including a text file and a .csv for your spreadsheet application), exporting as a Web Page (.html) is perhaps the most useful. Choosing this .html option exports a folder named for your sequence with an .html file and a folder of images. You can QuickLook that .html file (on a Mac) or open it in any web browser.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Export Markers as an HTML file 13

The .html document will contain a thumbnail image for each frame of video where the marker sits. It’s a great way to keep a constant sheet for all markers, either for yourself or to send to a colleague. I’ll often export as an .html the first thing after importing a lot of comments from Frame.io as a reference as I begin to work on changes. Markers move and disappear and this is a quick reference without having to go back to Frame.io itself.

This series is courtesy of Adobe. 

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

You Might Also Like