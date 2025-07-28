In this episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn Garland is joined by Stephen Mirrione, editor of the recent hit film, “F1”. Mirrione talks about the challenges associated with managing and molding vast amounts of racing footage, which included a combination of stunt car shots, broadcast material, and limited actor-driven scenes due to an actor strike. The editing team had to constantly adapt their approach, using storyboards as blueprints and employing extensive visual effects like “re-skinning” cars and helmets to maintain authenticity while accommodating technical limitations.

“Instead of adding a car that doesn’t exist, we were always basing that off of actual physical material,” Mirrione said.

