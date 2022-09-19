C-Stands are a necessity, but anyone that has worked on a small or traveling production knows that carrying a few can be an awkward burden. Matthews C-Stand Shoulder Kitbags are the solution!
Known for their go-everywhere C-stands and other grip gear, Matthews now has a more efficient way to transport them to a set or location: the C-Stand Shoulder Kitbag. Until now the industry has lacked a well thought out and durable solution, but the new product takes the awkwardness out of carrying up to two fixed or turtle-based C-stands in either 20″ or 40″ sizes.
Looking a bit like a musical instrument case, the C-Stand Shoulder KitBag features an efficient triangular design packed with ample ABS honeycomb and high-density, closed-cell EVA foam padding for protection against bumps and jolts. Its rugged black, water-resistant ballistic nylon and polyester exterior unzips butterfly-style to reveal a generous inner compartment in high-visibility Matthew’s signature red lining. Within it, padded dividers separate stands while convenient hook n’ loop fabric straps prevent shifting of the contents.
Designed to make traveling with C-Stands a pleasure
The C-Stand Rolling KitBag and C-Stand Shoulder KitBag are the first two in a new line of Matthews KitBags designed to make traveling with C-Stands a pleasure. For easy access, the Kitbag offers dual-directional easy-glide zippers. Additionally, quick catch magnetic grip handles, and a padded shoulder strap ease set-up and tear down. With internal dimensions of 57″ x 20.5″ x 4″ Shoulder Kitbags fit virtually every Matthews C-stand including both sliding and spring-loaded fixed-based versions as well as Turtle-base varieties.
The C-Stand Shoulder Kitbag is available through Matthews dealers worldwide. For more information on Matthews’ full line of equipment stands and other studio grip gear, visit the company’s website.
