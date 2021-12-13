The new Matthews BM1 Bulb Mount offers a quick, versatile and inexpensive answer for mounting Aputure and Astera LED bulbs to various types of grip equipment and ¼-20 hardware.
Matthews Studio Equipment introduces an easy, grip-compatible solution to hold the industry’s professional medium-sized dimmable LED bulbs by Aputure and Astera. The Mount offers a quick, practical and inexpensive answer for attaching these battery and ballast operated bulbs to various types of grip equipment.
Designed for any E26/E27 medium bulb, the Mount offers a standard lamp socket thread (1.25” OD) to accept an LED bulb. At the other end a standard ¼”-20 female threaded insert is ready to accept a Micro Grip Pin, Scissor Clamp, Micro Grip Rod and more.
With a low-profile matte black surface, the BM1 Bulb Mount is made of lightweight yet sturdy molded nylon. It measures 2.6”/66mm long and weighs just 0.8-oz/22g.
Matthews BM1 Bulb Mount is available through the company’s worldwide dealer network.
