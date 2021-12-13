Need a simple and safe way to hold delicate glass LED bulbs? Check the BM1 Bulb Mount from Matthews Studio Equipment, an easy solution to hold the dimmable LED bulbs.

Matthews Studio Equipment introduces an easy, grip-compatible solution to hold the industry’s professional medium-sized dimmable LED bulbs by Aputure and Astera. The Mount offers a quick, practical and inexpensive answer for attaching these battery and ballast operated bulbs to various types of grip equipment.

Designed for any E26/E27 medium bulb, the Mount offers a standard lamp socket thread (1.25” OD) to accept an LED bulb. At the other end a standard ¼”-20 female threaded insert is ready to accept a Micro Grip Pin, Scissor Clamp, Micro Grip Rod and more.

With a low-profile matte black surface, the BM1 Bulb Mount is made of lightweight yet sturdy molded nylon. It measures 2.6”/66mm long and weighs just 0.8-oz/22g.

Matthews BM1 Bulb Mount is available through the company’s worldwide dealer network.