Simple, strong and professional solution for monitor support, the new Gobo Plate Media Mount comes with 75 and 100 VESA Mounting options for more versatility, all for less than $100, if you act now.

Matthews Studio Equipment expands the Gobo Plate line with an affordable on-set grip tool that’s easy for anyone to use, designed to rapidly mount monitors onto C-Stands and use in other situations.

Whether working on stage or location, monitors are found in every corner of today’s sets allowing all departments to remain dialed into the day’s work. The Gobo Plate Media Mount, which Matthews Studio Equipment introduces as “another smartly conceived, ruggedly fabricated, affordable on-set grip tool that’s easy for anyone to use”, is designed to rapidly and safely mount monitors onto C-Stands using standard 2.5” Grip heads.

Initially designed, as noted, to rapidly and securely mount monitors onto C-Stands using standard 2.5” grip heads, the Media Mount also screws, bolts and rigs onto wooden beams, set walls, pipes, cheese plates and more, using readily available grip gear. The simplicity and versatility of the Gobo Plate system offers speed and adaptability for the ever-changing array of set work, allowing monitors to be easily positioned and adjusted wherever and whenever necessary. Once the locking pin is engaged, the Media Mount delivers solid support—eliminating the possibility of roll or spin.

The Gobo Plate Media Mount simply attaches to a monitor via Matthews’ black powder-coated 75/100mm VESA mount with a built-in hinge attachment. Its ruggedized hinge includes a removable locking pin, complete with safety lanyard. The hinge interfaces with the Gobo Plate portion that’s designed to easily mate with all types of on-set gear from stands to beams to walls.

Buy it now for $99.00

Weighing 16.9 ounces, Gobo Plate is machined out of a single sheet of 1/8” thick steel, with a clear zinc coating on the outer side and black powder coating inside. A T-slot with V centering quickly secures grip head mounting. Five each ½” diameter, and six each ¼” diameter spaced circular cut-outs ease bolting to heads, lumber, beams, set walls or rod pass through. Two slots at the hinge end fit red hook and loop straps to keep cables managed and organized.

With a low-profile design (7”x4.6” complete, folded depth of 1.4” and open depth of 5.75”) this essential device is convenient both at work as well as at day’s end. By simply pulling the pin, the assembly folds down flat for removal from the monitor, ready to stow in a road case or remain on the monitor to stack in the truck for the next location.

Matthews´ Gobo Plate Media Mount is available through the company’s worldwide dealer network. If you’re interested, Matthews Studio Equipment also has a special offer for you. The Gobo Plate Media Mount is available for preorder to ship on 12/21/2020. A special introductory list price of $99.00 will be valid for one month and increased to $129.00 at the end of the promotional period. So, it’s your decision now…