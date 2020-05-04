With lockdown still in place and a new product to share with the world, what is one to do? Martin Torner enlisted his daughter Dahlia and uses his backyard to show the new Matthews Docking System.

What do you get when you combine the Rock n’ Rollers wheel set with a Dutti Dock from Matthews Studio Equipment? You get the new Docking System, designed to keep your tools ready for action.

For the backyard demonstration of a new product from Matthews Studio Equipment, the new Docking System combined with Matthews new Rock n’ Rollers, Martin Torner asked his daughter Dahlia for help. The video shows that Dahlia enjoyed the experience, and it also shows that it is so fun and easy to use that even a child loves it. So, if you buy one of these new solutions and it vanishes, check if your kids aren’t using it to play!

The new Docking System combined with the new Rock n’ Rollers is one of the three versions announced by MSE – Matthews Studio Equipment. In fact, the Docking System is available in the following versions: the 99045, which offers the Dutti Dock/Slider Stand, the 9904, which adds a Matthews sturdy Caster Wheel set of 3, and the 99047, which ships complete with the heavy-duty Rock n’ Rollers wheel set with rigid safety locks—for extremely rough terrain locations.

A platform easy to keep close to set

The version you buy depends on where you’ll mostly be using the Docking System. Independently of the base, this is the latest in a long line of problem solving equipment stands produced by MSE. In response to the increased use of gimbals on a multitude of shoots, Matthews created the new Docking System to keep these essential tools safely out of the way yet ready for action between shots. . The result is a handy platform for making rig adjustments with a 3’ footprint, a fraction the size of the traditional cart—making it much easier to position close to set.

The wide-based Slider Stand comes with two rocky mountain legs for easy leveling on hills, mountainsides, rocky environments, stairs and other uneven terrain. Built for travel, it collapses to just 25”/64cm and comes with black anodized aerospace-design-inspired braces. With black chrome plating, it is at home on any set, especially when combined with the stealth black Dutti Dock. Constructed of 6061 T6 aircraft-grade aluminum, the docking sled offers a multitude of mounting options including 2 long cheese plate slots for adjustable plate balance position, 18 holes, along with four removable accessory hangers to support a fully loaded gimbal rig or camera setup.

The videos at Matthews University

Martin Torner’s backyard has been used for more than the presentation of the Matthews Docking System. In fact, since March that MSE has published a series of videos, answering questions posed by viewers. It started with “DP Location Scout” and has covered everything from “First Gear to Invest In” to “One for the Electricians” or “Grip Light is the Best Light”. With more than 20 videos published until now – the last one is “A Bit of Setiquette” published on May 1st – it’s a great source of information, with stuff that will interest a lot of people.

The series was originally published on Matthews University at Instagram, but MSE decided to repost the videos also on YouTube, as some people – me included – do not have an Instagram account, so they could not see them. Key Grip Richard Mall also appears on some of the videos, one to demonstrate a great method of adding gel to a window – How To Gel A Window -, other (What Makes A Good Grip) sharing his tips on what it takes to be a good grip.

The videos are really interesting and represent a good way to spend some of the time at home learning useful stuff from people that know their trade. He publish here a couple of videos, just to give you an idea of the type of content you’ll get from Matthews University at its Instagram TV channel. Check the videos on YouTube, if you don’t have an Instagram account.