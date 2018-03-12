MSE debuts DuttiDOCK at NAB 2018

Matthews Studio Equipment debuts at 2018 NAB Show their new DuttiDOCK, presented as the perfect support for operators on the go.

Constructed from strong 6061 T6 aircraft grade aluminum, the new DuttiDOCK was designed to be a safe home to quickly mount your camera in between shots.

The 48-year-old manufacturer of industry-specialized hardware, camera and lighting support continues to follow its mantra of creating Sspport equipment that not only stands the test of time but adapts to all types of shooting challenges – and supports creative ideas, whenever a shooter discovers the possibilities. Following that goal, Matthews Studio Equipment debuts at 2018 NAB Show the new product: DuttiDOCK… or Dutti Dock.

Whichever way you write it, what you get is a camera docking sled that, when paired with a Ronford Baker Quick Release Plate, or similar locking plate, can convert a medium weight light stand into a convenient camera support. Being able to access your camera safely and quickly, whether you are on set and need to make changes between takes or just rest your shoulder or doing data transfers or easy maintenance is a must in this current high-pressure world of production. It’s even great for positioning the camera during set lighting, talent blocking and rehearsals, adds MSE.

“We have all seen camera operators or assistants rest the camera on their knee between takes, to change out a lens, or make a change to the camera,” says Tyler Phillips, Vice President Matthews Grip. “We knew there had to be a faster and safer way to do this without having to drag your tripod around everywhere. The DuttiDOCK was designed to be a safe home to quickly mount your camera in between shots – and it works with any grip or lighting stand.”

Made of strong aircraft grade aluminum, the DuttiDOCK features long mounting slots for adjustable plate balance position, rear cut outs to enable easy access to camera plate release, 4 removable hooks for hanging tools and camera accessories, removable adaptor connects to Baby Pin or JR Receiver lighting stands and additional cheese plate holes for custom rigging options.

Discover Matthews’ new DuttiDOCK and other products from the company at NAB 2018, Booth C5437 – under the big white Matthews balloon.


