Kenny McMillan and David McGavran talk about all the new updates from Maxon including a new simulation engine in Cinema4D, Toon effect options, After Effects integrations, and more!

Just in time for NAB, Maxon’s spring release is packed with new creativity-boosting upgrades and tools, including Cinema 4D Particles, NPR rendering in Redshift, and Red Giant Geo.

With the new Cinema 4D Particles and the updates to Cinema 4D’s Connector Object, which offers a refreshed look, streamlined workflows, and art director-friendly behaviors, Cinema 4D 2024.4 empowers 3D VFX artists and motion designers to create complex scenes with ease. New Cinema 4D Particles presets are available in the Asset Browser, giving artists creative options for starting any project. New presets will be added continuously, says David McGavran.

https://www.maxon.net/