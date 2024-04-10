Developers of professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers, visual effects artists, and creators of all types, Maxon announced a game-changing update to Maxon One.

Just in time for NAB 2024, Maxon lifts the veil on its much-anticipated product update: the spring 2024 release of Maxon One. If you want to see these updates in action visit Maxon booth (SL4104) at NAB.

With presentations from a huge line-up of industry experts (full NAB schedule on Maxon’s NAB Event Page), as well as demonstrations on how a robot sculpted in ZBrush turns into a 3D-printed figurine, Maxon’s booth (SL4104) at NAB is he place to go if you want to see all the new updates in action. The Maxon One Spring 2024 release packs Particle Power, Toon Shading, and more, inviting users to create intricate particle effects in Cinema 4D, render NPR line and toon looks in Redshift, and custom texture 3D objects fast in Red Giant Geo.

Motion designers, broadcasters, VFX artists, and more rely on Maxon One to promote products, frame shows, and realize clients’ visions. And, just in time for NAB, this spring release is packed with new creativity-boosting upgrades and tools, including Cinema 4D Particles, NPR rendering in Redshift, and Red Giant Geo.

Feature hghlights Include:

Cinema 4D

Cinema 4D 2024.4 empowers 3D VFX artists and motion designers to create complex scenes with ease.

Design particle simulations intuitively with new Cinema 4D Particles! Integration with C4D’s Unified Simulation systems allows artists to control emission patterns, modify behaviors precisely, and orchestrate interactions with Maxon’s collection of simulation types, including Pyro, Cloth, soft bodies, and rigid bodies. Render particles scenes with Redshift, or cache and export them via Alembic. New Cinema 4D Particles presets are available in the Asset Browser, giving artists creative options for starting any project. New presets will be added continuously.

Simulations have been improved with updates to Cinema 4D’s Connector Object, offering a refreshed look, streamlined workflows, and art director-friendly behaviors. Rigid body simulations now allow artists to automatically connect multiple objects, aerodynamics offer more realistic simulation, and caching simulations are much more flexible due to external cache capabilities.

Other enhancements/additions include Property Transfer, which makes it easy to transfer tag data from one object to another, and a new Keep Spacing option for the Smooth Edge tool. The Asset Browser now automatically triggers the Place tool while dragging assets to a scene and instantly creates auto-generated dome lights for HDRI assets.

Redshift

Redshift 3.6.0 features non-photorealistic rendering (NPR), more flexible Standard Volumes, support for AMD graphics, alpha mask support for Redshift area lights and more.

Render NPR line and toon looks in Redshift with new non-photoreal-render options, including a Contour node, a Toon Material node for cel shading, and a Tonemap Pattern shader for half-tone shading and other screen-space, grid-based shading styles.

Opacity controls in Redshift’s new Toon material allow artists to render particles additively, where the light emission of each particle builds on those below to create super-bright, stellar particle renders.

With the addition of OSL support for HIP, Redshift is now officially supported on Windows systems with AMD graphics cards.

New Standard Volume Nodes make it easy to quickly add variation and fine detail when rendering volumes like Pyro and clouds. Also, the Standard Volume shader now works within global environment fog.

Other additions include alpha masking for area lights, allowing users to create light gobos with a simple texture. Re-worked mesh lights are easier to use and obey visibility and light linking rules, and the State shader has a new ray bounce level output.

Native support for German and Korean languages has now been added to Redshift.

Red Giant

Red Giant 2024.2 features Red Giant Geo, a new tool that lets users texture, light, and clone 3D objects in After Effects. Rendering performance in Trapcode Particular has been improved significantly and there are new custom blur maps for Bokeh, as well as improvements to Looks’ UI.

Red Giant Geo supports seven file formats, including C4D, OBJ, FBX, GLB, glTF, DAE, and 3DS. Integrated cloner options allow artists to create arrays in box, sphere, or cylindrical shapes easily and quickly. Use any layer or comp to customize textures and materials using the full power of After Effects.

Responsiveness, playback, and rendering have all been enhanced in Trapcode Particular.

UI improvements for Looks enhance user experience and quality of life improvements with color management.

Native support for German and Korean languages has now been added to nearly all Red Giant tools.

Capsules

Maxon One subscribers enjoy access to the expansive Maxon Capsules library, which includes a wide variety of assets to help kickstart any project. In addition to the library of Adobe Substance 3D materials Maxon released in partnership with Adobe recently, this release includes many great new additions.

The Ivy Generator is a Scene Nodes Capsule in Cinema 4D that allows users to add animated ivy to the surface of buildings and other objects. Created with Rocket Lasso, the Capsule offers two different sets of ivy for a variety of looks.

Also by Rocket Lasso, the Partition Modifier is a Scene Nodes Capsule in Cinema 4D that allows for subdividing models into dynamically resizing pieces to create wood planks, rock walls, and more.

Wood Floors Vol. 01 is a Redshift Materials Capsule in Cinema 4D. Created by Fuchs & Vogel, these materials make it easy to spruce up the flooring in your interior renders using a variety of woods and patterns.

Cineware

Updates to Cineware for Unreal make it easier than ever to transfer materials between Cinema 4D to Unreal. Use Direct Link, and there’s no need to save files to disk when transferring. Note: Only works with Unreal Engine 5.0 and beyond and requires Cinema 4D 2023.0 or later versions.