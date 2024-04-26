The MOLUS lineup of lights from ZHIYUN expands with the introduction of the MOLUS G300 COB light, a game-changer in lighting technology designed for professional filmmakers and photographers.

Revealed during NAB 2024, the new MOLUS G300 COB light delivers, according to ZHIYUN, incredible brightness and color accuracy, with adjustable color temperatures and a peak brightness of 15500Lux.

The new ZHIYUN MOLUS G Series redefines, the company claims, “the standard for lighting equipment with its stylish and durable design. The sleek form factor of the MOLUS G300 adds a touch of elegance to any studio setup while providing supreme functionality. It is the perfect combination of form and function.”

Despite its lightweight design, the MOLUS G300 delivers incredible brightness and color accuracy, with adjustable color temperatures and a peak brightness of 15500Lux. ZHIYUN says that “this light achieves outstanding color reproduction, ensuring that every detail is captured with cinematic quality” and adds that “with just the press of a button, the MOLUS G300 can be pushed to its limits with MAX Extreme Mode, boosting its output to an impressive 500W (20300Lux). This mode transforms the G300 into a force of nature, capable of illuminating even the most challenging scenes with ease.”

The MOLUS G300 is equipped with the cutting-edge DynaVort Cooling System MKⅡ, which enables for exceptional heat dissipation even at 500W power. This ensures, according to the company, “that the light operates at optimal temperatures, delivering a perfect lighting experience every time.”

Bowens mount design

ZHIYUN has introduced an upgraded control system designed specifically for filmmakers. The MOLUS G300 features a separate control unit connected by a 7.5-meter cable, offering immense flexibility and ease of use. The controller is equipped with cushions, USB firmware upgrade capabilities, and an advanced display for precise adjustments, ensuring a seamless and limitless professional lighting setup.

The light offers 180-degree directional adjustment, an omnidirectional conversion option, and a built-in umbrella hole for versatile setup possibilities. The enhanced power interface and light grip ensure seamless and comfortable scene transitions. With its Bowens mount design, the MOLUS G300 grants you limitless possibilities. You can effortlessly personalize your lighting setup by using ZHIYUN accessories or any other Bowens-compatible attachments. This makes the MOLUS G300 ideal for a myriad of professional shooting scenarios.

With 14 built-in lighting effects and the innovative Live Mode, the MOLUS G300 empowers filmmakers to effortlessly bring their creative visions to life. The ZY Vega App enables users to wirelessly control the light, streamline multi-light setups, and fine-tune settings, enhancing the overall creative process.

The ZHIYUN MOLUS G300 COB light is available now with a suggested price of $599.